Medical Device Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030
Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Medical Device Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global Medical Device Market size was US$ xx billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ Medical Device billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Medical Device Market are:
- Abbott Laboratories Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers(Siemens AG)
- Stryker Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- GE Healthcare
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical devices market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sector, End-User, and Region.
By Category Outlook
- Diagnostic Devices
- Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Radiation Devices
- Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Consumables
- Syringes, Needles & Catheters
- Bandages & Dressings
- Suturing Materials
- Other Consumables
- Patient Aids
- Portable Aids
- Therapeutic Applications
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Fixation Devices
- Artificial Joints
- Other Artificial Body Parts
- Dental Products
- Dental Instrument & Supplies
- Dental Capital Equipment
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- MIS
- IVD
- Other Medical Device Categories
By Application Outlook
- Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmics
- Respiratory
- Urology & Gynecology
- General and Plastic Surgery
- Endoscopy
- Dental
- Diabetic Care
- Wound Management
- Nephrology
- General Hospital and Healthcare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Neurology
- Robotics Navigation
- Other Applications
By Sector
- Public
- Private
By End-Users
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Household
- Other End-Users
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
