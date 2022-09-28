Medical Carts Market Research With AFC Industries, ITD Gmbh, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc. – Business Synopsis, Industry Analysis, Outlook 2022 to 2028



“Medical carts are used in healthcare facilities to store and transport medications, medical supplies and emergency equipment. Medical carts can be specialized for any scenario, emergency carts, isolation carts, respiratory carts and many more.

AFC Industries, ITD Gmbh, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Company, Jaco Inc., Humanscale, Midmark Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Bergmann Group, Intermetro Industries Corporation, Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Pedigo Products, Ergotron, Inc.,.

Segmentation:

Medical Carts By type

Emergency Cart, Computer Medical Cart, Procedure Cart, Medical Laboratory Utility Cart, Anesthesia Cart, Others

Medical Carts By applications

Direct Tender, Third Party Distributors and Others.

North America Medical Carts market

South America

Medical Carts Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Medical Carts Market in Europe

