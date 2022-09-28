Medical Cannabis Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Growth, Demand, and Forecasts

The idea of this market research report is a high-level analysis of major market segments and the recognition of opportunities in this industry. The report is valuable for both customary and emerging market players in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. When it comes to estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest market research report comes into the picture. With this market research report, the best market opportunities are brought to the light, and forward well-organized information for your business to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical cannabis markethttps://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-cannabis-market?AM-Paid which was USD 11.0 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 54.34 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

What is the market potential for Medical Cannabis Market

Which product group will be the most profitable?

In the coming years, which regional market will emerge as a leader?

Which application category is expected to expand the most?

What chances for development do you see in the Medical Cannabis business in the next years?

What are the most important potential obstacles that the Medical Cannabis Market could face?

Who are the top manufacturers of Medical Cannabis Market

What are the primary market trends that are favourably affecting growth?

The prime aim of the Global Medical Cannabis Market is to provide industry investors, private equity companies, company leaders and stakeholders with complete information to help them make well-versed strategic decisions associated to the chances in the Concealed Door Closer market throughout the world.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

