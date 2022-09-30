Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products Market Emerging Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview 2029

These materials are used to make fishing nets to catch fish and reduce the possibility of ghost fishing. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products Market is expected to reach the value of USD 75,544.87 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. ” Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)” accounts for the most prominent material segment in the respective market owing to the rise in marine degradable polymers for fisheries products. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Degradable polymers are polymers that break down or decompose naturally by the bacterial decomposition process. These materials are eco-friendly and aim to reduce carbon footprint. Using these materials aims to reduce the plastic pollution in the sea and water fields which hamper the overall fish production market. These materials possess desirable properties, such as high chemical stability, moisture barrier, and thermoplastic characteristics. There are various materials of marine degradable polymers for fisheries products.

Regulatory Framework

Sustainable Fisheries Act of 1996- This act promotes healthy habitats for commercial and recreational fisheries. It strengthens requirements to prevent overfishing and sets standards for fishery management plans to determine stock status. A 2002 update to Essential Fish Habitat (EFH) regulations allowed fishery management councils to designate Habitat Areas of Particular Concern, specific areas within EFH that have extremely important ecological functions and/or are especially vulnerable to degradation

Leading Key Players Operating in the Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products Market Includes:

ROM PLASTICA srl (Italy), B4Plastics (Belgium)

This global marine degradable polymers for fisheries products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, B4Plastics represented their biomaterials at the innovation week of the University of Antwerp. With the help of their partner Voxdale, 5 Master students of Product Development of UAntwerp, brainstormed on implementing the B4Plastics FortePlastics, RubberPlastics, and TriggerPlastics in new products and applications. This development will help the company to increase its brand image

In December 2021, B4Plastics introduced a second lab, the Biotech lab, to offer sufficient lab space for our R&D team. This development will help the company to provide its customers and partners with an easy-to-use and supportive medium which will help the company to increase its business

This Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products Market Scope and Market Size

The global marine degradable polymers for fisheries products market is segmented on the basis of product and material. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Material

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

On the basis of material, the global marine degradable polymers for fisheries products market is segmented into polybutylene succinate (PBS) and polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT).

Product

Gillnet

Dollyrope

Fishing Trap

Bottom Trawl

On the basis of product, the global marine degradable polymers for fisheries products market is segmented into gillnet, dollyrope, fishing trap, and bottom trawl.

Marine Degradable Polymers For Fisheries Products Market, By Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

