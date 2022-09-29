Mammography Devices Market Trends, High CAGR, Industry Size, New Innovations, Future Scope and Forecast 2028

The finest Mammography Devices market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

The Mammography Devices Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing incidences of breast cancer drives the mammography devices market.

Mammography devices are the type of devices which uses low-dose x-rays to diagnose and examine the human breast. The main purpose is the early detection of the breast cancer when it is most treatable and the devices identify mircocalcifications and characteristic of masses.

Rising government funding for treatment of breast cancer is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising technological advancement in breast imaging modalities, rising awareness pertaining to preventive check-up for breast cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, rise in the healthcare industry, growing demand for regular monitoring and rising government initiatives to improve clinical interpretation and increase access to mammary gland cancer screening systems are the major factors among others driving the mammography devices market. Moreover, rising emerging economies offer high growth potential, rising contract-based diagnostic solutions and mobile solutions and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for mammography devices market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Segmentation:

The mammography devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of producttype, the mammography devices market is segmented into film screen system, digital system, 3D system, analog system and biopsy system.

Based on technology, the mammography devices market is segmented into breast tomosynthesis, CAD and digital.

The mammography devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics and other.

The major players covered in the Mammography Devices Market report are:

The major players covered in the mammography devices market report are Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Metaltronica S.p.A., PLANMED OY, Carestream Health ,Gamma Medica, Inc, Analogic Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP,, CMR Naviscan, Dilon Technologies, Inc,, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc, KUB Technologies, Micrima Limited, SonoCiné and Supersonic Imagine among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Mammography Devices Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mammography Devices Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

