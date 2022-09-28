Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Business Insights, Opportunity, Dynamics and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market size was US$ 837.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,242.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market are:

  • Honeywell International,
  • Infineon Technologies AG,
  • Littelfuse Inc.,
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation,

By Type segment of the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Hall Effect Sensors
  • Magnetoresistive Sensors
  • Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR)
  • Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR)
  • Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR)
  • Others

By Range segment of the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market is sub-segmented into:

  • <1 microgauss
  • 1 microgauss-10 gauss
  • >10 gauss

By Application segment of the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Speed Sensing
  • Proximity Detection/NDT
  • Position Sensing
  • Navigation and Electronic compass
  • Flow rate Sensing
  • Others

By End User segment of the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Transportation
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Industrial
  • BFSI
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

