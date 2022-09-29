Magnetic Angle Sensor Market In 2022 : In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Report with Top Countries Data till 2030

The global magnetic angle sensor market held a market value of USD 798.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 1,242.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was estimated to be 607.76 million units.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global MAGNETIC ANGLE SENSOR market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global MAGNETIC ANGLE SENSOR market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global magnetic angle sensor market include Allegro MicroSystems, Alps Alpine, AMS AG, Crocus Technology, Mouser Electronics, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., MultiDimension Technology (MDT), Melexis, NVE Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensitec GmbH, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Sensor Solutions, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Hall Effect Sensors

Magnetoresistive Sensors

o Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR)

o Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR)

o Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors

Others

The hall effect sensors segment is held the largest market share during the base year of around 46% owing to its growing adoption. On the basis of magnetoresistive sensors, the tunnel magnetoresistive sensors market volume is projected to cross 12 million unit by 2027.

By Range,

<1 microgauss

1 microgauss-10 gauss

>10 gauss

The >10 gauss segment held the largest share of more than 43%. This segment is estimated to grow steadily due to its use in strong field sources in different applications in the electronic field.

By Applications,

Speed Sensing

Proximity Detection/NDT

Position Sensing

Navigation and Electronic compass

Flow rate Sensing

Others

The position sensing segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 30% owing to the rising applications in testing rotary motions. The speed sensing segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% due to the rising use of these in speedometers and pitometers.

By End User,

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

BFSI

Others

The aerospace and defense segment is projected to be the fastest growing with a rate of 8.1% owing to the high demand for magnetic angle sensors in this field. Moreover, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment volume is expected to cross 37 million units by 2027.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

