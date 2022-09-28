Machine Translation Software Market | Fundamental Dynamics & Comprehensive Assessment to 2030
Machine Translation Software Market
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Machine Translation Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Machine translation software automates translating text from one language to another. The most basic machine translation software relies strictly on word-for-word substitution. Some technologies include rule-based or statistically-modeled translation for more accurate translations. Machine translation tools translate text without human editing. Machine translation software is best suited when companies need quick, one-off translations and accuracy is not of importance. These products are used by translation service providers and are often included in translation management software.
Global Machine Translation Software Market Analysis
The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Machine Translation software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. The global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Machine Translation Software products to evaluate the market size. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market are provided in the report.
The Machine Translation software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors, segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Machine Translation Software Market Segmentation
Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Technology, 2021 (%)
- Statistical Machine Translation
- Rule-based Machine Translation
- Neural Machine Translation
- Other Technologies
Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Military and Defense
- Healthcare
- IT
- E-commerce
- Other End Users
Global Machine Translation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Machine Translation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Machine Translation Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Machine Translation Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Machine Translation Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Machine Translation Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Machine Translation Software Market Players –
- AppTek LLC
- AWS (Amazon.com, Inc.)
- Alibaba Cloud
- Cloudwords Inc.
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- Baidu
- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Moravia IT s.r.o. (RWS Holdings)
- Omniscien Technologies
- Microsoft Corporation
- PROMT Ltd.
- PangeanicMT
- Smart Communications, Inc.
- Tencent Cloud TMT
- Systran International
- Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp. (Raytheon Technologies)
Machine Translation Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
