Luxury Rigid Boxes Market Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2029

Luxury rigid boxes are mainly used for packaging of consumer goods such as luxury cosmetics, pens, watches, electronic accessories, confectionery foods, etc. The companies have invested significantly and enhancing their production capacity of luxury rigid boxes. Revolutionary boom in mobile phones and their accessories have encouraged several small and local manufacturers to enter in luxury rigid box market. The global market for confectionery, sweets, and other food products are the major sector which are expected to witness the growth of the market. Visual material properties and quality of luxury rigid boxes increase the preference of consumers toward luxury rigid boxes. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the luxury rigid boxes market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

However, the cost of the product may pose a challenge for the industry as there are many substitute channels from where a consumer can buy, with affordable price.

Segmentation:

On the basis of material, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, fabric, metal, plastic, paper, wood and paperboard.

On the basis of packaging type, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, hinge lid box, collapsible box, rigid sleeve box, shoulder neck box, two piece box, telescopic box and others.

On the basis of design, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, round & oval luxury rigid box, square shaped luxury rigid box and hinged lid luxury rigid box.

On the basis of closure type, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, magneticclosure, ribbon tie, mechanical lock and frictional seal.

Based on insert type, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, with insert and without insert. With insert is further segmented into, foam insert, paper or paperboard insert and plastic insert.

On the basis of end use, luxury rigid boxes market is segmented into, fashion accessories & apparels, food & beverages, consumer goods, perfumes and consumer electronics. Fashion accessories & apparels is further segmented into, watches, jewellery, sunglasses, ties, shoes, apparels and others. Food & beverages is further segmented into, cookies and biscuits, chocolates, sweets, bakery’s confectionary, sugar confectionary, other food products, alcoholic beverages and others. Consumer goods are further segmented into, flowers, ceramics, glass craft, metal craft and others

The major players covered in the Luxury Rigid Boxes Market report are:

The major players covered in the luxury rigid boxes market report are Burt Rigid Box, Pragati, Bell Printers, ACG Ecopak, Taylor Box Company, Guangzhou Fetching Colour Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Jiaxinda Packaging Co., Ltd, Dongguan Fulbright Industry Co. Ltd, PakFactory, Madovar.com, Holmen AB ADR, Elegant Packaging, Elite Marking Systems Ltd, Design Packaging, Inc, Bigso Box Of Sweden, JOHNSBYRNE, Sunrise Packaging, ASIA KOREA PRINTING INC., Autajon and Npack ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Luxury Rigid Boxes Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Luxury Rigid Boxes Market Landscape

Part 04: Luxury Rigid Boxes Market Sizing

Part 05: Luxury Rigid Boxes Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

