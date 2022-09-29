Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Forecast To Reach USD 4.16 Million By 2029

Lumbar disc herniation (LHD) is a common condition of the lower back. It is one of the most common disorders that causes discomfort in the lower back and/or in the legs of people. A disc herniation occurs when disc material (nucleus pulposus or annulus fibrosus) is displaced outside the intervertebral disc region. This cycle of herniation begins with failure of the innermost annular rings and moves radially outward. Damage to the disc annulus is usually related to full flexion of the spine over a long period of time.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market was valued at USD 2,568 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 4.16 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The market report prepared by Data Bridge market research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the key players operating in the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Royaume-Uni)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan NV (EE. UU.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Alemania)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (EE. UU.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (EE. UU.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche S.A. (Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Zydus Cadila (from there)

NuVasive, Inc. (USA)

Globus Medical (USA)

Zimmer Biomet (USA)

Medtronic (Irlanda)

Stryker (USA)

Assertion Therapeutics, Inc. (TO US)

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Dynamics

drivers

High prevalence rate of smoking

The increase in the prevalence rate of smoking will act as an important factor resulting in the expansion of the growth rate of the market. Smoking is believed to reduce the flow of oxygen to the discs, causing them to break down faster and thus will further reduce the growth rate of the lumbar disc herniation treatment market.

Sedentary lifestyle of people.

The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle among people such as lack of physical exercise is the main reason why the growth rate of the market is expected to improve during the forecast period 2022-2029. Back problems are more common among people who work in physically demanding jobs. Repeated lifting, pushing, twisting, pulling, and bending can also lead to a herniated disc.

Increase investment in health infrastructure

Another important factor influencing the growth rate of the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment market is the increased spending on healthcare which is helping to improve its infrastructure. Also, several government organizations aim to improve healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding, which will further influence the market dynamics.

In addition, increasing initiatives by public and private organizations to raise awareness among the public will expand the market for lumbar disc herniation treatment. In addition, the introduction and rapid adoption related to technologically advanced medical devices and the increase in the geriatric population will drive the expansion of the lumbar disc herniation treatment market.

opportunities

Increased number of research and development activities

Furthermore, the growth of the market is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment market. Along with this, the increase in drug approvals and launches will further drive the growth rate of the market.

Moreover, increased investments for the development of advanced technologies and rise in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for growth of the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment market during the forecast period.

Global Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Scope

The lumbar disc herniation treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, location type, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end-users, and distribution channel. Growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

type of place

Axillary

foraminal

posterolateral

Prolapso central

Diagnosis

nerve tests

Electromyography (EMG)

nerve conduction study

Imaging exams

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

myelogram

Computed Tomography (CT)

X-rays

The others

Treatment

medication

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

opioids

muscle relaxants

Local corticosteroid injections (CSI)

Operation

Far lateral microdiscectomy

Laminotomy and Discectomy

physical therapy

The others

Sharpen

Chronic

Sharp

dosage form

Injection

Tablets

The others

Administration route

parenteral

Oral

The others

end users

hospitals

specialized clinics

home care

The others

distribution channel

hospital pharmacy

retail pharmacy

online pharmacy

The others

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Regional Analysis/Market Overviews

The Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, type of location, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end users and distribution channel , as shown above. The countries covered in the Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment market report are USA, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt,

North America dominates the lumbar disc herniation treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure which will further propel the growth rate of the market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2029 owing to the increasing prevalence of lumbar disc herniation in this region. Furthermore, the development of healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives will further propel the growth rate of the market in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and regulatory changes in the national market that impact current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and bearer five forces analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

