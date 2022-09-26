Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Trends, Shares, Key Players, Regional Overview and Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 25.30% By 2029

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Trends, Shares, Key Players, Regional Overview and Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 25.30% By 2029

The key topics that have been described in this Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market report endows with the statistics on the current state of the industry which directs companies and investors interested in this market. The Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix.

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Grab a PDF Sample Copy with Complete TOC, Figures, and Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lidar-market

Market Analysis and Size

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) has gained immense popularity following the introduction of GPS for calculating accurate geospatial measurements. LiDAR utilizes a pulsed laser for calculating an object’s variable distances from the surface of earth, according to American Geoscience Institute. The information collected by the airborne system along with light pulses generate accurate 3D information.

Laser Scanners accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the aerial scanning and mapping operations. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Insights:-

LiDAR is a kind of light detection and ranging or laser imaging detection and ranging. LiDAR technology is remote sensing in which light is used in the form of laser to appraise variable distances to the earth. LiDAR is considered as a combination of 3D scanning and laser scanning, therefore it is also known as 3D laser scanning.

Some of the major players operating in the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market are

Trimble Inc. (US)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

Teledyne Optech (Canada)

FARO (US)

SICK AG (Germany)

NV5 Global, Inc. (US)

SureStar (China)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (US)

YELLOWSCAN (France)

GeoKno (India)

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (US)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

ZX Lidars (UK)

Vaisala (Finland)

Waymo LLC (US)

Valeo (US)

Ouster, Inc. (US)

Recent Developments

Leica Geosystems AG unveiled Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner in February’2021. These scanners require minimal monitoring by the user, and aim at providing increased productivity, flexibility, and scanning efficiency when planning reality capture tasks.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Initiatives undertaken by the governments to encourage the use of LiDAR drones for large-scale surveys will further expand the market.

What are the key opportunities of the market?

This Global LiDAR market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global healthcare analytics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-lidar-market

Segmentation Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market:

The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Laser Scanners

Navigation and Positioning Systems

Global Positioning System (GPS)

(GPS) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Others

Camera

High-Precision Clock

Other Accessories

Technology

2D LiDAR

3D LiDAR

4D LiDAR

Type

Mechanical

Solid-State

Installation Type

Airborne LiDAR

Bathymetric LiDAR

Topographic

Ground-Based LiDAR

Mobile LiDAR

Static LiDAR

Range

Short

Medium

Long

Service

LiDAR Data Processing

Data Acquisition

Point Cloud Classification

3D Visualization

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

Mapping and Modelling

Others

Application

Corridor Mapping

Roadways

Railways

Others

Engineering

Environment

Forest Management

Coastline Management

Pollution Modeling

Agriculture

Wind Farm and Precision Forestry

ADAS and Driverless Cars

Exploration

Oil and Gas

Mining

Urban Planning

Cartography

Meteorology

End User

Defense and Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lidar-market

Regional Analysis-

The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user.

The countries covered in the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market due to the high adoption of administrative regulations and various mandates on the installation of automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in investment by the domestic and overseas players in countries such as China and India in the region.

Drivers

Rise in Construction Industry

The rise in the use of mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market. The GPS technology is widely being adopted in large-scale construction projects such as megaprojects for civil construction sites.

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

The availability of various sensors and systems such as laser scanners, and navigation and positioning systems, among others accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.

Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Products

The use of modern technologies such as variable rate technology (VRT), data management software, mapping software, yield mapping software, and GPS in agricultural products further influence the market. These technologies improve land fertility and profitability, maximize productivity, reduce the cost of farming and facilitate sustainable agriculture.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Initiatives undertaken by the governments to encourage the use of LiDAR drones for large-scale surveys will further expand the market.

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

To Check the Complete Table of Contents, Click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lidar-market

Browse Related Reports:-

Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market, By Component {Light Emitting Diode, Photo Detector and Microcontroller), Transmission Type (Unidirectional Transmission and Bidirectional Transmission), Application (Smart Store, Street Light, Consumer Electronics, Defence and Security, Vehicle and Transportation, Aviation, Hospital, Underwater Communication, Hazardous Environment and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-free-space-optics-fso-visible-light-communication-vlc-market

Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation), Communication Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology), Application Type (Indoor and Outdoor) and Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-lighting-market

Stadium Lighting Market, By Light Source (LED, HID, HPS, Induction), Offering (Lamps Luminaires, Control Systems, Services), Solution Set-Up (Indoor, Outdoor), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-stadium-lighting-market

Fluorescent Lighting Market, By Type (Compact Fluorescent Lamp, Linear Fluorescent Lamp, Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp), Installation (Retrofit, New Installation), Application (General Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Medical Lighting, Surgical and Treatment Lighting, General/Mounted Lighting, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fluorescent-lighting-market

Global Indoor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit Installation), Wattage Type (Less Than 50 W, 50 W-150 W and More Than 150 W), Application (Commercial, Residential and Automotive), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-indoor-led-lighting-market

Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market, By Sensor Type (Oxygen Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors,Temperature Sensors, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Speed Sensors, Others),Technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Non-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NON-MEMS), Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS)), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Safety and Control, Body Electronics, Telematics, Others), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-light-vehicle-sensors-market

Global Train Lighting Market, By Rolling Stock Type (Diesel Locomotive, DMU, Electric Locomotive, EMU, Metro, Light Rail, TRAM, Monorail, Passenger COACH, Freight Wagon), Position (Interior Train Lighting, Exterior Train Lighting), Application (Cabin Lights, Door Lights, Emergency Lighting Systems, Reading Lights, Toilet Lights, Train Headlights, Train Indicator Lights, Train LED Spotlights, Train Main Lights, Marker Lights, Vestibule Lights, Other Train Lights) Technology (Halogen, Xenon, HID, Fluorescent, LED), Component (Alternator, Battery, Rectifier), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-train-lighting-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com