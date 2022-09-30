Licorice Root Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029

” An all-inclusive Licorice Root Market Market lookup document encompasses drivers and restraints for the market which are derived from the well-established SWOT analysis. The market record is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast length of 2022 – 2029. Market definition, market segmentation, key traits in the market, aggressive evaluation and lookup methodology are the important subjects in which this commercial enterprise file is divided. This enterprise evaluation document covers all the market shares and strategies of the foremost opponents or the key gamers in the market. The best Licorice Root Market Market file additionally identifies giant tendencies and elements riding or inhibiting the market growth.

The large-scale Licorice Root Market Market record research the market status, market share, boom rate, future trends, market drivers, possibilities and challenges, dangers and entry barriers, income channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market document takes into consideration various enterprise research, patron insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, science evolution, and distribution channel assessment. A dependable Licorice Root Market Market document has been mainly designed by using preserving in thought the purchaser necessities with which organizations can get help in growing their return on funding (ROI)

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-licorice-root-market&SR

Market Analysis and Size

Licorice root extracts are considered as highly important flavouring agent in the food and beverage industry. It is also widely used in the tobacco industry as de-bittering agent globally. These herbaceous extracts are being highly adopted among population owing to the rise in health consciousness globally.

Global Licorice Root Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Pharmaceutical Industry” accounts for the largest end user segment in the respective market owing to the rise in shift toward the use of organic treatments. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

The liquorice or licorice plant refers to an herbaceous perennial legume, and the extracts of the plant are utilized traditional medicine and herbalism. The root is beneficial in smoothening gastrointestinal problems. Licorice root extract could also be used for repairing stomach lining and restore balance.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Form (Roots and Extracts), Product Type (Essential Oils, Liquid Malt Extract, Oleoresins, Herbs and Spices Dry Malt Extract, and Malt Flour), Function Type (Performance Enhancers and Palatability Enhancers), Grade Type (Standard Malt, Caramelized Malt, and Roasted Malt), Raw Material Type (Maize, Barley, Wheat, Rice, Rye, and Oat), Ingredient Type (Lipids, Protein, Polysaccharide, and Others), End User (Food and Beverage Industry, Tobacco Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Dietary Supplement) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Iran Medical Herb. (Iran), Fanavaran-e-Tosee Sanat-e-Gharb (Iran), Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co, Ltd. (Eurasia), Naturex SA (France), NOREVO (Germany), Green Agro Invest LLC (Uzbekistan), Hepner & Eschenbrenner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MARUZEN PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. (Japan), Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), among others Market Opportunities Increase in the use of the licorice root in the food and beverage sector

Rise in the preference for healthy tea

Surge in demand from pharmaceutical sector

Licorice Root Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Use in Food and Beverage Sector

The increase in the use of the licorice root in the food and beverage sector, such as sweetener for candy acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of licorice root market.

Pharmaceutical Sector

The surge in demand from pharmaceutical sector for medicinal preparation related to treatment of cough and asthma accelerate the market growth.

Preference for Healthy Tea

The rise in the preference for healthy tea among consumers changing the manufacturing approach in production of herbal tea further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, expanding inclination of tobacco division towards evolving of sugary and flavoured smoke articles, extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, widespread utilization in confectionary and bakery will further expand the market.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-licorice-root-market?SR

Reasons for Buying this Report-

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining Licorice Root Market Market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Table of Contents

Global Licorice Root Market Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Licorice Root Market Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-licorice-root-market&SR

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rice-noodle-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-himalayan-pink-salt-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microporous-hygiene-breathable-films-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-chocolate-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-kiteboarding-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-based-seafood-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-celtic-salt-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fortified-dark-chocolate-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-collapsible-metal-tubes-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pressure-sensitiveself-adhesive-labeler-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-engine-oil-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-flexible-lid-stock-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-arcade-gaming-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-elliptical-trainers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-kosher-beef-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

“