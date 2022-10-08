Laminated Paper Board Packaging Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2025

The laminated paperboard is a multi-layered solid board that is being used in the packaging of raw fruits and vegetables. The laminated paperboard is being finished with the kraft paper or PE coated papers. Products packed through the laminated board are being packed wet and it is being stored in the damp conditions. The laminated board is highly resistant to moisture which makes our food product fresh and free from germs. Laminated boards are being used in various industries like food and drink packaging, consumer goods packaging, industrial packaging and retail ready packaging. The laminated board is highly moisture resistant. Laminated boards are widely used in the pharmaceutical industries in the packaging of various articles which include perfumes, deodorant, soaps, cream and much more.

Global laminated paperboard packaging market: Dynamics

The major factors driving the growth of laminated paperboard market is the constant relative growth of laminated paperboard boxes market in the fruits packaging, food and beverage industries, advancement in the packaging industry and increasing usage of laminated paperboard boxes in the wide range of end -user applications. With the increase in the technological advancements, the manufacturers in the laminated paperboard industries are mainly focusing on the consumer convenience and the product appeal. With the rise of online shopping and e-commerce portals, which widen the scope of transportation and in turn fuel the market of the laminated paperboard. Majorly retail stores use laminated paperboard not only for the purpose of preserving the food but also to maintain the nutritional value of the food so that the food can be kept fresh for a long time. With the increasing number of consumers purchasing grocery items, including chilled and frozen foods which are also contributing to the growth of laminated paperboard market. The laminated paperboard also has a good margin in the pharmaceutical industry in the packaging of various cosmetics material like syrup, creams, powder, perfumes, deodorant and much more. As the production cost is high many business people are not willing to invest in the laminated paperboard industry as manufacturers need to attain comparatively high production in terms of volume so that they can attain a big profit in their investment. This economic restriction could restrain the overall growth in the laminated paperboard industry over the forecast period.

Global laminated paperboard packaging market: Segmentation

The global laminated paperboard packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of end use industry, the laminated board packaging market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

On the basis of paperboard type, the laminated paperboard packaging market has been segmented as:

Kraft Board

Solid Bleached Board

Solid Unbleached Board

On the basis of lamination material type, the laminated paperboard packaging market has been segmented as:

PE

PP

Aluminium

On the basis of application, the laminated paperboard packaging market has been segmented as:

Paper and Publishing Products

Consumer and Goods Packaging

Food and Drinks Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Retail Ready Packaging

Global laminated paperboard packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The Laminated Board packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Asia Pacific represents the comparatively high market share and grows with comparatively significant CAGR during the forecast period. North American market is also growing in the laminated paperboard packaging due to the rapid increase in the production capacity of the laminated paperboard as the number of supermarkets are rising day by day. Key factors driving the growth of laminated paperboard packaging include a change in the packaging pattern and increase in demand of laminated board in food and beverage industries. The laminated paperboard packaging is projected to register healthy growth due to the rising demand of laminated paperboard packaging across the globe.

