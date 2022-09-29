Kitchen Knives Market 2022 -Industry Dynamic, Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Opportunities to 2029 Global Kitchen Knives Market, By Type (Chinese Style knife, Japanese Style Knife, West Style Knife, Others), Application (Common Knives, Meat Knives, Other Knives), Size (3-5, 5-7, 7-9, 9-12 Inches) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The rising popularity of reality shows such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have revitalized the cooking arena, is a key growth driver. Furthermore, cooking has become a popular career choice, which is expected to boost the demand for kitchen knives.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the kitchen knives market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

A kitchen knife is any knife designed for use in food preparation. While a large chef’s knife, a tough cleaver, a small paring knife, and some serrated blade (such as bread knife or serrated utility knife) can handle much of this work, many specialized knives are designed for specific purposes tasks. Kitchen knives can be made from a variety of materials.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Chinese Style knife, Japanese Style Knife, West Style Knife, Others), Application (Common Knives, Meat Knives, Other Knives), Size (3-5, 5-7, 7-9, 9-12 Inches) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GLOBAL KNIVES USA (U.S), KAI USA LTD (U.S), MAC Knife (U.S), Messermeister (Germany), Victorinox AG (Switzerland), Dexter-Russell, Inc. (U.S), Kai Corporation (Japan), Samuel Staniforth (UK), TOJIRO Co Ltd (Japan), Zwilling JA. Henckels AG (Germany), Knife Wizard (U.K) Opportunities The growing number of restaurants and eateries will create new opportunities

Increased investments in technological advancements and innovations

Consumers’ growing preference for e-commerce fuels the growth

Kitchen Knives Market Dynamics

Drivers

Intervention of advance products and rising popularity of reality shows

Rising introduction of advanced products is a vital factor responsible for market growth, as is rising popularity of reality shows such as master chef, top chef, hell’s kitchen, iron chef, and chopped, which have renewed the arena of cooking, and rising demand for food products due to increasing disposable income, among other factors driving the kitchen knives market. Furthermore, the growing number of restaurants and eateries will create new opportunities for the kitchen knives market during the forecast period.

The growing desire to improve the visual appearance of various food dishes

Furthermore, the introduction of novel shapes and sizes, as well as new features for improved usability, is expected to boost the market. The growing number of hotels and restaurants, as well as government and association regulations governing cleanliness and hygiene, are major factors driving the kitchen knives market. Consumers’ growing preference for e-commerce fuels the growth of the kitchen knives. The growing desire to improve the visual appearance of various food dishes is also expected to drive market demand in the coming years. Furthermore, the demand for cutting unusual shapes such as chiffonade, brunoises, macedoine, and julienne is constantly increasing.

