Kitchen Appliances Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029 Global Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type (Refrigerator, Cooking Appliance, Dishwasher, and Others), User Application (Commercial and Household), Fuel Type (Electric, Cooking Gas, and Others), Product Structure (Built-in and Free Stand), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis and Size

The rising popularity of reality shows such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have revitalised the cooking arena, is a key growth driver for the market. Furthermore, cooking has become a popular career choice, which is expected to boost demand for kitchen appliances. Kitchen appliance manufacturers constantly develop, innovate, and integrate IoT with kitchen appliances. Companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the kitchen appliances market was valued at USD 241.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 351.11 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Kitchen Appliances Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Refrigerator, Cooking Appliance, Dishwasher, and Others), User Application (Commercial and Household), Fuel Type (Electric, Cooking Gas, and Others), Product Structure (Built-in and Free Stand), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co (Germany), GLOBAL APPLIANCES USA (U.S.), KAI USA LTD (U.S.), Kiya corp. (Japan), MAC Knife (U.S.), Messermeister (Germany), Victorinox AG (Switzerland) Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Dyson Limited (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (U.S.) Opportunities Environmental concerns about rising pollution and global warming have prompted the development of energy-efficient appliances

Ongoing rural electrification projects would also provide stable growth prospects for viable kitchen appliance

The increasing number of e-commerce retailers, as well as next-generation device developments

Market Definition

Kitchen appliances are devices and instruments used to perform kitchen tasks more efficiently. They run on either electricity or gas and are primarily used in the kitchen for cooking, storage, and cleaning. Kitchen appliances come in a wide range of colours, materials, styles, sizes, and mechanisms, and include devices like ovens, refrigerators, stoves, blenders, and dishwashers that help the user save time, money, and energy while cooking.

Drivers

Intervention of advance products and rising popularity of reality shows

Rising introduction of advanced products is a vital factor responsible for market growth, as is rising popularity of reality shows such as master chef, top chef, hell’s kitchen, iron chef, and chopped, which have renewed the arena of cooking, and rising demand for food products due to increasing disposable income, among other factors driving the kitchen appliances market. Furthermore, the growing number of restaurants and eateries will create new opportunities for the kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.

The rapid advancements in products to provide convenience as well as are safe for environment

Furthermore, the introduction of novel shapes and sizes and new features for improved usability are expected to boost the market. The growing number of hotels and restaurants and government and association regulations governing cleanliness and hygiene are major factors driving the kitchen appliances market. Consumers’ growing preference for e-commerce fuels the growth of the kitchen appliances. The growing desire to improve the visual appearance of various food dishes is also expected to drive market demand in the coming years. In addition, the introduction of modular and energy-efficient kitchen equipment, such as induction cooktops, speed cooking ovens, and warming drawers, is fuelling market growth.

Opportunity

Environmental concerns about rising pollution and global warming have prompted the development of energy-efficient appliances. Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, regulatory bodies are expected to consider such portfolio in the industry, potentially boosting the current growth rate. The increasing number of e-commerce retailers and next-generation device developments for increased consumer convenience, connectivity, and energy-saving features are likely to present a potential growth landscape. Ongoing rural electrification projects would also provide stable growth prospects for viable kitchen appliance market penetration in the long run.

This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:

What is the market size of the market at the global Kitchen Appliances Market level?

Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers?

Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Kitchen Appliances Market ?

Which is the preferred age group for targeting market for manufacturers?

What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?

What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Kitchen Appliances Market ?

Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?

How are the emerging markets for market expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the major players operating in the global market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?

Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Kitchen Appliances Market ?

