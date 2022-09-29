Japan Life Jackets Market is projected to grow with magnificent CAGR Exclusive Report till 2030

The Japan Life Jackets market held a market value of USD 123.5 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 184.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 5.9% over the projected period. Approximately 5,198.3 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2020.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global JAPAN LIFE JACKETS market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global JAPAN LIFE JACKETS market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the Japan Life Jackets market include Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Fujikura Composites Inc., K.K. Igarashi, Tailwalk, Fuji Trading Co. Ltd., Kobe Tonghin Pte Ltd., International Safety Products, Takashina Life Preservers Co., Ltd., VIKING Life-Saving Equipment A/S, The Coleman Company, and Other Prominent Players.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Inherent

Inflatable

The inherent segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 65% owing to their high demand from professional users, commercial operators, and swift water rescue users. The inflatable segments volume is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% and reach about 1,300 thousand units by 2026.

By Technology,

Regular

Smart Life Jackets

The regular segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its increasing demand. The smart life jackets segment is estimated to witness significant growth owing to various technological advancements.

By Size,

Adult

o X Small

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o X Large

Kids

o Youth

o Child

o Infant

The adult segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of around 80%. Within this segment, the small size sub-segment is expected to account for a market volume of around 1,066.6 thousand units by 2027. Within the kids segment, the child sub-segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 5.4%.

By Material Type,

Foam

Nylon

Plastic

The foam segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as they are majorly used for manufacturing life jackets. The plastic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Application,

Water Sports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle Sports

Commercial Vessels

Airlines

Search & Rescue

In the fishing segment, around 1600 thousand units of life jackets are expected to be consumed by 2027 due to rising number of cases of drowning during fishing activities. The search and rescue segments volume is expected to witness a growth rate of approximately 5.6%.

By Distribution Channel,

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

The online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of about 7.4% during the projected period owing to growing penetration of e-commerce sites in the country. The sport stores segment is also expected to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

