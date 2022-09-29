Japan Epoxy Resins Market Size In 2022 : High Demand, Share, Top Countries Data, Research, Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2030

The Japan Epoxy Resins market held a market value of USD 193.7 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 226.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the projected period. In 2020, around 112 kilo tons of epoxy resin was sold.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the Japan Epoxy Resins market include The 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Cytec Solvay Industries, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Jubail Chemical Industries, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., MPM Holdings, Olin Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Sika AG, Hitachi Automotive Sys, Toray International Inc., Dic Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

By Type,

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 69% owing to its various industrial applications, such as adhesives, coatings, paints, and structural applications. The Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 3.1% owing to its better chemical resistance as compared to other epoxy resin types.

By Form,

Liquid

Solid

Solution

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage in various applications. The solid segment is estimated to account for a market volume of around 27.5 kilo tons.

By Application,

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

The paints and coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to high use of epoxy resin for production of paints and coatings. Adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 2.3%. Encapsulation segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 21.1 kilo tons by 2027.

By End User,

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

The building and construction segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 29% owing to increasing demand of epoxy resins in this industry. Aerospace sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to lightweight nature of epoxy resins. The wind power segment is anticipated to cross a market volume size of about 16.1 kilo tons by 2026.

