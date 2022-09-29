Japan Epigenetics Market Trends In 2022 : Future Demands, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast 2030

The Japan epigenetics market held a market value of USD 22.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 48.6 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global JAPAN EPIGENETICS market

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global JAPAN EPIGENETICS market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the Japan epigenetics market include Epigeneron, National Institute of Genetics, Rhelixa Inc, Riken, Illumina, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Abcam PLC, among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Product Type,

Reagents

Kits

o Bisulfite Conversion Kits

o ChIP Kits

o RNA Kit

o Others

Instruments

Software Tools

o EpiGRAPH

o BiQ Analyzer

o RnBeads

o Others

Enzymes

Proteins & Peptides

Antibodies

Services

The kits segment held the largest market share in 2020 with a market share of around 22%. This maximum share owes to the high usage of kits in epigenetics mechanisms. The ChIP kits segment is growing substantially and the market size is projected to hit USD 5 million by 2027. The services segment size will hit USD 6 million by 2025.

By Technology,

DNA Methylation (Largest Market Share)

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Bromodomains (Fastest Growing segment; CAGR: 14%)

Non-coding RNA

Others

The DNA methylation segment held the largest share owing to the high usage of this technique in the research and academic institutes. Moreover, bromodomains segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14%.

By Application,

Oncology

Non-oncology

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Neurodegenerative

o Autoimmune

The oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 55% owing to the rising applications of epigenetic in cancer treatment. The rising prevalence of cancer in Japan contributes heavily to the growth rate of this segment. Based on non-oncology, the autoimmune sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 13.2%.

By End Users,

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Consulting Firms

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share owing to the tremendous usage of epigenetic mechanisms by these firms. The contract research organizations segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 13% over the forecast period.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

