ith 5.1% CAGR, Global Antioxidant BHT Market Size to Surpass USD 294 Million by 2026 – Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Antioxidant BHT Market

Antioxidant BHT Market by Grade (Technical Grade and Food Grade), By Application (Plastics & Rubber, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a report that was written by Facts and Factors. According to the findings of our research, the global market for the antioxidant BHT is expected to reach roughly USD 294 Million by 2026. In 2020, the market was valued at approximately USD 211 Million. From 2021 to 2026, it is predicted that the market for the antioxidant BHT would grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.1%.

Butylated hydroxytoluene, sometimes known as BHT, is a synthetic antioxidant that is used as a preservative in many different products, including food, cosmetics, and other products. The rate of oxidation can be slowed down with BHT, which is a derivative of the phenol. Protecting healthy tissue from the harm that can be caused by oxidative stress is the antioxidant BHT. Natural antioxidants and man-made antioxidants are the two main categories of antioxidants.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Sasol Limited

Lanxess AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

HELM AG

Finoric plc.

Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt Ltd.

Milestone Preservatives Pvt Ltd

Finar Limited

Lanxess

Kemin Industries

KH Chemicals

Cayman Chemicals

Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Fruits and vegetables are natural sources of the antioxidants vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin C, as well as other natural antioxidants such as extracts from rosemary. BHT, also known as butylated hydroxytoluene, is an organic molecule that is lipophilic and contains a phenolic component that has antioxidant effects. As a component of food, the use of BHT is regulated to be permissible in trace amounts in both the United States and Europe. In addition, BHT is frequently used in the petroleum sector to avoid oxidation in fluids and other materials where free radicals must be regulated.

This is the case in many applications. In addition, there is a significant amount of use for antioxidants in the process of extending the shelf life of medications. Antioxidants are effective excipients that prevent the oxidation of inorganic and organic molecules by inhibiting or interfering with the process. This prevents the reactions from the beginning and spreading. Excipients have a significant impact on the pharmacological effect that is intended to be produced, as well as the rate at which the medication is released and its consistency.

The primary functions of antioxidants are to improve the disease resistance of animals and to protect the cell membranes of the skin. In light of this, it is anticipated that the antioxidant BHT market would experience growth during the projected period as a result of the widespread usage of antioxidants in animal feed. Antioxidants find widespread application in the cosmetics business; hence, expansion of the cosmetics sector is anticipated to have a direct bearing on the expansion of the antioxidants market.

Stabilizers are another application for antioxidants; they find employment in rubbers, elastomers, and polymeric textiles. As a result, the expansion of the plastics and rubber industries is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for the antioxidant BHT in the years to come. The usage of the antioxidant BHT for extended periods of time has, however, been linked to negative effects on the health of both humans and animals.

The antioxidant BHT industry was led by Asia Pacific in 2018, with the region producing over 57% of the world’s total revenue. High levels of meat consumption have, in turn, led to rapid expansion in the global market for the antioxidant BHT due to the rapid acceleration of industrialization and the rise in the consumption of protein. It is anticipated that India and China will exhibit significant increases in demand for the antioxidant BHT. This is due to the rising consumption of meat in these regions. In 2018, Europe was the leader in the global market for the antioxidant BHT, which was represented by 18% by North America.

It is expected that the growth of the market for the antioxidant BHT will be assisted in the near future by an increase in the consumption of red meat in Mexico. In addition, ongoing product development research in North America has the potential to boost the antioxidant BHT market during the period covered by the forecast. In recent years, there has been a trend in consumer preference toward natural synthetics, which is anticipated to boost expansion in the market for antioxidant BHT in Europe in the years to come.

In addition, the presence of a number of pork meat vendors in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany is anticipated to stimulate the market for animal meat, which, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market for antioxidant BHT in the years to come. It is anticipated that the economies of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa would each see moderate growth over the course of the projected period.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐇𝐓 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐇𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Technical Grade

Food Grade

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐇𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Plastics & Rubber

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐇𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Size and Share of the Antioxidant BHT Market in 2020: Key Market Segments

The demand, growth rate, capacity, market share, gross margin, export, consumption, supply, capacity utilisation rate, and revenues are among the elements that the Antioxidant BHT Market research stresses. The analysis of the antioxidant BHT market in the research employs a variety of methodological methodologies that aid in the assessment of market participants and demand.

This report provides comprehensive information divided into different geographic regions. The study highlights important aspects of the Antioxidant BHT Market, including product innovation, development, a variety of applications, frameworks, and procedures. It illustrates the Antioxidant BHT Market’s profit and loss figures, item value, production capability, logistics, and distribution networks.

