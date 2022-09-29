Islamic Clothing Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price and Future Analysis to 2029 Global Islamic Clothing Market, By Product (Ethnic Wear, Sustainable Fashion, Sportswear), Type (Abayas and Hijabs, Prayer Outfits, Burkha and Naqaab, Thobes and Jubbas, Sportswear, Other), Applications (Islamic Man, Islamic Women), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Islamic Clothing Market

The islamic clothing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Islamic clothing is basically the type of clothing which is worn by Islamic people and is interpreted as being in accordance with the teachings of Islam. The different types of islamic clothing are abayas and hijabs, prayer outfits, burkha and naqaab, thobes and jubbas, sportswear and other. These clothings are generally worn by islamic men and women.

The surging expenditure by Islamic population on lifestyle and apparels are the major factors fostering the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The hiking popularity of Islamic clothing in the sports industry on account of favorable changes in regulations of international games and rising consumer investments in online retail distribution are also projected to bolster the market’s growth within the forecasted period. Additionally, the preferences for modest fashion wear coupled with increasing Islamic population also accelerates the demand for islamic clothing. However, the shifting consumer preferences and controversies around losing the ethnic value of Muslim clothing due to its shift towards mainstream fashion industry is also projected to hamper the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

The extensive growth of the Islamic clothing market is commanding attention and attracting huge investments generate growth opportunities in the long run. The challenges such as maintaining a balance between changing fashion trends and upholding core Islamic principles pose as a challenge for the market.

