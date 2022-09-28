IoT Security Services Market 2022 Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis to 2030
IoT Security Services Market
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global IoT Security Services Market size to grow from USD 5.84 billion in 2021 to USD 18.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.54% during the forecast period.
China’s IoT Security Services market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe’s IoT Security Services are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China’s proportion will reach % in 2030, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, and % respectively for the next 8-year period. As for the Europe IoT Security Services landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2030 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
In terms of the production side, this report researches the IoT Security Services capacity, production, growth rate, and market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2030.
In terms of the sales side, this report focuses on the sales of IoT Security Services by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type, and by Application, from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2030.
Global IoT Security Services Market Definition
IoT Security services are designed to assist in the remediation efforts following a cyberattack or similar damaging ordeal within a company’s IT infrastructure. In the event of a data breach, virus, or another incident that compromises company data and devices, IoT Security providers offer solutions to determine the causes, recover lost information, and reduce future vulnerabilities, among other services. Businesses can hire IoT Security firms proactively in anticipation of possible attacks, or reach out upon learning of an incident.
IoT Security services often overlap with threat intelligence and vulnerability assessment services to determine a company’s overall security health and track potential threats on a day-to-day basis. Businesses can take significant measures to prevent troublesome incidents by working with cybersecurity services providers to safeguard every possible entry point for cyberattacks. Businesses can also deploy IoT Security software in lieu or in addition to IoT Security services to maximize protection and ensure a smooth recovery if and when necessary.
Global IoT Security Services Market Analysis and Insights
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global IoT Security services market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IoT Security Services products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The IoT Security services market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
IoT Security Services Market Segmentation
The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Industry. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2017-2028. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.
Global IoT Security Services Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million)
- On-premises
- Cloud
Global IoT Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Global IoT Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million)
- BFSI
- Retail & E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- IT and Telecom
- Education
- Healthcare
- Others
Global IoT Security Services Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million)
Global IoT Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Qatar, Rest of MEA)
Global IoT Security Services Market Players
In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. They have also provided reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices. Mentioned below are the prime players taken into account in this research report:
Leading IoT Security Services Market Players –
- Microsoft
- AWS
- IBM
- Intel
- Cisco
- Ericsson
- Thales
- Allot
- Infineon
- Atos
- Magiccube
- Dragos Security
- Claroty
- Karamba Security
- Vdoo (JFrog)
- Forgerock
- Ordr
- Newsky
- Armis
- Mobileum
- Trend Micro
- Sophos
- Checkpoint
- Fortinet
- Happiest Minds
- Mocana
- Palo Alto
- Kaspersky
- Entrust
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
IoT Security Services Market Report Covers Encyclopedic Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 20+ Company Profiles
