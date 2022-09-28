IoT Edge Platform Software Market 2022 Players Targeting Application to Boost Growth by 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market size was valued at USD 1,598.4 million in 2021 and grow at a CAGR of 34.72% during the forecast period. IoT edge platforms help facilitate localized computer processing on IoT devices. These devices constantly analyze streams of data including information about networks, actions, and anything else the device is connected to or interacting with. IoT edge platforms provide containerized modules to deploy on IoT devices, a runtime to execute actions locally, and a cloud-based interface for monitoring and management.

Companies use these technologies to reduce bandwidth usage for IoT devices, respond quicker to malfunction, and reduce overall network traffic. Shifting IoT analytics to the edge can also increase security by reducing the amount of data being transferred over networks.

There is some overlap between IoT edge platforms and IoT analytics software, but most IoT analytics solutions do not shift workloads to the edge so processing can be completed locally on the device. Many non-edge IoT analytics solutions simply gather large amounts of data and centralize the information and analytics processes.

Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global IoT Edge Platform Software Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IoT Edge Platform Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The IoT Edge Platform Software Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

IoT Edge Platform Software Market Segmentation

Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, By Product, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global IoT Edge Platform Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies IoT Edge Platform Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies IoT Edge Platform Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IoT Edge Platform Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading IoT Edge Platform Software Market Players –

AWS

Microsoft

Rancher

Akamai Technologies

Bosch.IO

ClearBlade

Check Point Software Technologies

Crosser Technologies

Software AG

EdgeIQ

Google

IBM

ARDIC

FogHorn Systems

Marlabs

SAS

VMware

Nutanix

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

IoT Edge Platform Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

