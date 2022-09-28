IoT Device Management Software Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global IoT Device Management Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period. IoT device management software enables users to track, monitor, and manage physical IoT devices. These tools often allow users to remotely push software and firmware updates to devices. IoT device management software also provides permissions and security capabilities to ensure each device is protected from vulnerabilities. IT administrators mainly use these solutions, and some companies may even employ an IoT administrator to track each connected device’s performance, security, and overall state. IoT device management software may be used in conjunction with IoT analytics software, IoT security software, and IoT platforms, among others.
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Analysis
The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global IoT Device Management Software Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IoT Device Management Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The IoT Device Management Software Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors, segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
IoT Device Management Software Market Segmentation
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)
- Solution
- Service
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment, 2021 (%)
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)
- Smart retail
- Connected health
- Connected logistics
- Smart utilities
- Smart Manufacturing
- Others
Global IoT Device Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global IoT Device Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global IoT Device Management Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies IoT Device Management Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies IoT Device Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies IoT Device Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading IoT Device Management Software Market Players –
- Microsoft Corporation
- PTC Incorporation
- Telit Communications PLC
- BM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Smith Micro Software, Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Aeris
- Zentri
- Hologram
- Azure
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
IoT Device Management Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
