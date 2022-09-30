Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast

Market Analysis and Size

Intermediate bulk containers are formed to transport, handle, and store liquids, pastes, semi-solids, or solids. The IBCs conception was patented by the inventor Olivier J. L. D’Hollander working for Dow Corning S.A in 1992. He found a patent that inspired him to mention a “fold-up wireframe containing a plastic bottle” so he turned it into Intermediate bulk containers (IBC). IBC has more applications which are good for construction materials. They are used to hold paints for striping roads, road/highway work materials, and cleaning materials for construction.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) market was valued at USD 21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.60 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.44 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (RIBCs (Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers), FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), Grade (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade), Material (Plastic, Metal), End-User (Food and Beverage, Agriculture, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Paints, Inks and Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Building and Construction, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Amcor Plc (Switzerland), LC Packaging (Ireland), ILC Dover LP (US), Brambles Ltd (Australia), Arena Products Inc, (US), Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), CDF Corporation (US), Nittel (Germany), Qbig Packaging (Netherland), Zasfa Composite Containers Pvt Ltd (India), Peak Liquid Packaging (US), TPS Rental Systems Ltd IBC Containers (UK), HOYER GmbH (Germany), Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited (UK), CHEP (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Bulk Lift International, LLC (US), Conitex Sonoco (US), Greif (US), Mondi (UK), BWAY Corporation (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Market Definition

Intermediate bulk containers are industrial-grade containers with closed shipping vessels with a liquid capacity from 119 to 793 gallons. They are projected for transporting and storing liquids defined in the United Nations’ and Code of Federal Regulations Recommendations on the Transport of Hazardous Goods, which include flammable and combustible liquids. IBCs can be manufactured by plastic, metal or a composite of materials. Composite IBCs are normally a combination of blow-moulded plastic containers in a plastic cage or a metal cage in a corrugated box

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand in industrial packaging and storage market

The rising storage and industrial packaging storage market due to a growth in international trade and the rising demand for lucrative bulk packaging has raised the demand for IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Market globally. The factors like the production and financial benefits expanded from renting IBCs include capital savings and rental tax with improved inventory management are expected to enhancing the growth of the IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers) Market.

High demand in food industry

Intermediate bulk container is mostly used in the food industry to store powdered ingredients, such as flour or dispense liquids, such as syrups or beverages. The large number of food-grade IBCs are made up of stainless steel, because it is easily clean and normally meets with food safety standards due to this increase the demand of Intermediate bulk container which are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Increase the demand in automotive sector

Car mechanics and manufacturers normally use Intermediate bulk container (IBC) to store large quantities of gasoline, paint, oil and similar products. Many of these products are flammable and emit fumes, so manufacturers specifically designed this container to prevent leaks and be flame-retardant. Moreover, some IBC firms offer specific nozzles and valves and nozzles which dispense specific quantities of a specific product.

Opportunities

The intermediate bulk containers (IBC) market is fascinating better growth opportunities on the benefit factor than other substitutes such as cylindrical drums. The increasing popularity of the intermediate bulk containers due to their harmless sustainable packaging process which will prove useful for the growth of the intermediate bulk container market significantly. The increasing demand intermediate bulk containers in the petrochemical industry may also generate the strong growth rate for the intermediate bulk container market. Massive technological advancement and Rapid industrialization overall the globe are expected to create beneficial opportunities to the growth of the market.

“