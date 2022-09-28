Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Revenue Generation, Business Strategies Till Forecast | Top Players Siemens (Germany); Thales Group (France); Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria); Cubic Corporation (US); Conduent, Inc. (US); Garmin Ltd. (US); TomTom International BV (Netherlands); Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US); Indra Sistemas (Spain); and Denso Corporation (Japan)
Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.
Latest launched research on Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers an in depth study of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2030. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT and other types of analysis on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.
The global intelligent transportation systems market size was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2030.
Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Siemens (Germany); Thales Group (France); Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria); Cubic Corporation (US); Conduent, Inc. (US); Garmin Ltd. (US); TomTom International BV (Netherlands); Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US); Indra Sistemas (Spain); and Denso Corporation (Japan) …
Segmental Analysis:
The report has classified the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Intelligent Transportation Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Intelligent Transportation Systems industry.
Market Key Industry Segments
Based on Offering
Hardware
Interface Boards
Multifunctional boards
Vehicle detection boards
Communication boards
Sensors
Vehicle detection sensors
Pedestrian presence sensors
Speed sensors
Surveillance Cameras
Thermal cameras
AID cameras
Telecommunication Networks
Fiber optic cables
Copper lines
Wireless media
Monitoring and Detection Systems
Automatic number plate recognition systems
Intelligent traffic controllers
Others (Linked Traffic Controllers and Variable Message Signboards)
Software
Visualization Software
Video Detection Management Software
Transit Management Software
Others
Services
Business and Cloud Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Based on System
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMs)
Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS)
ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing Systems (ITPS)
Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)
Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO) Systems
Based on Roadways Application
Intelligent Traffic Control
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Traffic Enforcement Cameras
Variable Traffic Message Signboards
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Based on Railways Application
Rail-running Operation and Collision Avoidance
Passenger Information Management
Smart Ticketing
Security & Surveillance
Emergency Notification
Others
Based on Aviation Application
Security & Surveillance
Shuttle Bus Tracking
Traveller Information Management
Smart Ticketing
Aircraft Management
Emergency Notification
Others
Based on the Maritime Application
Freight Arrival & Transit
Real-time Weather Information Tracking
Container Movement Scheduling
Emergency Notification
Others
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Intelligent Transportation Systems industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.
Regions Covered in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)
What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?
The report shares key insights on:
- Current market size
- Market forecast
- Market opportunities
- Key drivers and restraints
- Regulatory scenario
- Industry trend
- New product approvals/launch
- Promotion and marketing initiatives
- Pricing analysis
- Competitive landscape
It helps companies make strategic decisions
