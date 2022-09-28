Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Revenue Generation, Business Strategies Till Forecast | Top Players Siemens (Germany); Thales Group (France); Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria); Cubic Corporation (US); Conduent, Inc. (US); Garmin Ltd. (US); TomTom International BV (Netherlands); Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US); Indra Sistemas (Spain); and Denso Corporation (Japan)

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

Latest launched research on Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers an in depth study of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2030. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT and other types of analysis on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.

The global intelligent transportation systems market size was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Siemens (Germany); Thales Group (France); Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria); Cubic Corporation (US); Conduent, Inc. (US); Garmin Ltd. (US); TomTom International BV (Netherlands); Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US); Indra Sistemas (Spain); and Denso Corporation (Japan) …

Segmental Analysis:

The report has classified the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Intelligent Transportation Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Intelligent Transportation Systems industry.

Market Key Industry Segments

Based on Offering

Hardware

Interface Boards

Multifunctional boards

Vehicle detection boards

Communication boards

Sensors

Vehicle detection sensors

Pedestrian presence sensors

Speed sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Thermal cameras

AID cameras

Telecommunication Networks

Fiber optic cables

Copper lines

Wireless media

Monitoring and Detection Systems

Automatic number plate recognition systems

Intelligent traffic controllers

Others (Linked Traffic Controllers and Variable Message Signboards)

Software

Visualization Software

Video Detection Management Software

Transit Management Software

Others

Services

Business and Cloud Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Based on System

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMs)

Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS)

ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing Systems (ITPS)

Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO) Systems

Based on Roadways Application

Intelligent Traffic Control

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Cameras

Variable Traffic Message Signboards

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Based on Railways Application

Rail-running Operation and Collision Avoidance

Passenger Information Management

Smart Ticketing

Security & Surveillance

Emergency Notification

Others

Based on Aviation Application

Security & Surveillance

Shuttle Bus Tracking

Traveller Information Management

Smart Ticketing

Aircraft Management

Emergency Notification

Others

Based on the Maritime Application

Freight Arrival & Transit

Real-time Weather Information Tracking

Container Movement Scheduling

Emergency Notification

Others

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Intelligent Transportation Systems industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regions Covered in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)

What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

It helps companies make strategic decisions

