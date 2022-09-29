Intelligent Milking Robot Market Size Worth USD 1.26 billion by 2029, Globally

This market report involves historic data along with future forecasts and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. The report has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The market definition included in the credible business report provides the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

Milking robots are automated milking systems that allow dairy farms to completely automate the milking process. These systems are typically designed to milk 60 cows, but commercial robots capable of milking up to 80 cows are available on the market. It is used to replace manual labour in the milk collection process.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intelligent milking robot market which was valued at 0.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1.26 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

To reduce the risk of infection, milking robots are equipped with supporting arms that clean the teats and cover them with disinfectants. Furthermore, advanced solutions with monitoring systems that provide milk production per cow and individual cow health are also being developed.

COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Milking Robot Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the adoption of robotics and automation in agriculture. Manufacturing of components slowed significantly during the coronavirus crisis in order to stop the spread of the infection. However, with numerous challenges such as supply chain disruption and labour shortages, farm owners are realising that automation may be the key to solving some of the problems in the event of future disruptions. In the midst of the pandemic’s widespread disruption, agriculture companies that use robotics and automation to farm could reap significant benefits. The COVID-19 restriction is expected to result in a 70 percent reduction in migrant seasonal workers, and the uncertainty is growing. To combat this, various organisations such as the Agri-EPI Centre and the National Farmers Union have decided to promote the use of agricultural robotics in the market.

Competitive Landscape and Intelligent Milking Robot Market Share Analysis

The intelligent milking robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to intelligent milking robot market.

Some of the major players operating in the intelligent milking robot market are:

DeLaval (Sweden)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Lely (Netherlands)

S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

Fullwood Packo (U.K)

Afimilk Ltd (Israel)

BouMatic (U.S)

Hokofarm Group (Netherlands)

DAIRYMASTER (Ireland)

Milkwell Milking Systems (India)

Paul Mueller Company (U.S)

Pearson International LLC (U.K)

Read Industrial Ltd. (New Zealand)

Rotec Engineering Ltd (U.S)

Spunhill (Australia)

Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

System Happel (Germany)

Global Intelligent Milking Robot Market Scope

Intelligent milking robot market is segmented on the basis of type, herd size and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Type

Pipeline Milking Robots

Plshy Bone Milking Robots

Others

Herd size

Below 100

Between 100 and 1,000

Above 1,000

Others

Application

Farm

Dairy Company

OthersIntelligent Milking Robot Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The intelligent milking robot market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country type, herd size and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the intelligent milking robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is the largest market for milking robots. The region’s leading countries are the Netherlands and France. The high number of dairy farms and rising milk demand in these countries are driving up sales of milking robots in Europe. The larger herd size of dairy farms in European countries is aiding market growth. In addition, the region’s higher milk yield per cow and decreasing agricultural labour led to the adoption of milking robots. Due to the significant presence of manufacturers, the markets in Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

