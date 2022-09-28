Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market to Showcase Robust Growth By Forecast to 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market size was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be USD 6.17 billion in 2022, further it grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022-2030.

Installment payment and buy now pay later (BNPL) software facilitates a business’ ability to offer customers the option to purchase products and services over time through a set number of regular payments. Businesses embed these solutions into their online store or integrate them with their invoicing software to offer flexible payment options. Because of the flexibility associated with installment payments, these solutions enable a business to potentially attract new customers and sell more high-priced items within their e-commerce store. This type of software can also benefit marketplace providers such as Etsy or eBay, which use BNPL to allow their sellers to receive installment payments.

These tools need to integrate with e-commerce platforms to provide options for installment payment at checkout and with payment gateways to process payments. Furthermore, all payment data needs to be transferred to financial systems, which requires integration with accounting software.

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Segmentation

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Channel, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Online Channel

POS Channel

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Retail Goods

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Automotive

Home Improvement

Others

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Generation X

Generation Z/Millennials

Baby Boomers

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions, Y-o-Y Growth)

Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Players –

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Afterpay

Klarna Bank AB

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

Perpay

Quadpay

Sezzle

Splitit

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

