Industrial Wi-Sun Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2029

Surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things technology, growing need of various energy resources and need for optimizing energy usage and rising levels of infrastructural development from the various developing regions of the world are the major factors attributable to the growth of the pipeline transportation market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial wi-sun technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 29.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network (Wi-SUN) is a wireless communication technology that facilitates seamless connectivity between the smart-grid devices. Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network (Wi-SUN) technology is based upon IEEE 802.15.4g, IETF, and ANSI/TIA standards supporting low power and loss networks. Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network (Wi-SUN) technology is a comprehensive and optimized solution for large scale and long-range LPWAN networks.

The global Industrial Wi-Sun Technology market is divided into a type that includes

By Component (Hardware Products, Software Solutions and Services),

Application (Industrial Applications, Smart Building, Smart Street Lightings, Smart Meters and Others),

Some of the distinguished players in the market include

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., ROHM CO., LTD., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., OMRON Corporation, OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, TÜV Rheinland, Vertexcom Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among other

Geographically, the market has been segmented into

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Points of the Report

The analysis of growth trends of Global Industrial Wi-Sun Technology market is based upon the CAGR calculated from 2022-2029.

To analyse the functioning of the market in each region, the market share and growth rate of each geographical region are evaluated.

It includes all of the necessary details on the market’s major producers, customers, and distributors.

