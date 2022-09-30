Industrial Robots Market Future Growth, Opportunities, New Product Developments, Competitive Landscape, Latest Insights and Forecasts by 2028

A wide-reaching Industrial Robots Market analysis report comprises of the right information at fingertips which is the key to making faster and more informed decisions. The report can get accurate, in-depth information on latest market trends, future directions and unexplored avenues across industry verticals. Such tailor-made market research reports aid clients boost their brand equity and realign market goals for better profitability. With collective skill set of specialized domain-based knowledge, proprietary techniques, and exclusive software is integrated into the market research so that clients can always expect an absolute success with the Industrial Robots market business report.

Accurate intelligence can be obtained with the SWOT analysis given in the first class Industrial Robots market report that guide businesses identify opportunities as well as both internal and external influences. With an excellent secondary research expertise and the ability to find correct information sources, such as local government websites and publications, the report has been produced. The personalized research process is designed to create Industrial Robots market report according to the customers’ goals, establishing research parameters prior to beginning data collection to ensure that the team gathers only pertinent data, keeping costs aligned with the business’s budget.

Industrial robots market will reach at an estimated value of USD 69.01 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the demand for industrial robotics from SEMs is an essential factor driving the industrial robots market.

Rise in the investments for innovations and automation in industries is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in the demand for automation activities and reduction in custom duties in the industry, increase in the demand for minimizing defect, waste and downtime, high requirement for automation, increase in the labour cost and dearth of skilled human workforce and rise in the investments in R&D activities are the major factors among others boosting the industrial robots market. Moreover, rise in the application areas, rise in the growth in emerging economies and evolving robotics and AI industry will further create new opportunities for industrial robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, high initial investment and installation costs is the major factor among others restraining the market growth, and will further challenge the industrial robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This industrial robots market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on industrial robots market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Industrial Robots Market Includes:

The major players covered in industrial robots market report are ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., DENSO CORPORATION., Comau SpA VAT, DAIHEN Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots, CMA ROBOTICS SPA ITALY, Artech Automation AS and Panasonic Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Industrial Robots Market Segmentations:

Industrial robots market is segmented on the basis of type, industry and technology. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, industrial robots market is segmented into traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots.

Based on industry, the industrial robots market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, plastics, rubber, and chemicals, metals and machinery, food and beverages, precision engineering and optics, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and others.

The industrial robots market is also segmented on the basis of technology into motion control and drives systems, robotics systems, integrated manufacturing systems, machine vision systems, manufacturing execution systems, programmable logic control system and others.

Industrial Robots Market by Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Industrial Robots Market

Table of Content: Industrial Robots Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Industrial Robots Market Report

Part 03: Industrial Robots Market Landscape

Part 04: Industrial Robots Market Sizing

Part 05: Industrial Robots Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

