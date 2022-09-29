Industrial Batteries Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate 7.10% by 2029

Market Definition

Industrial batteries are intended to provide energy to electric vehicles as well as lifting material and heavy equipment such as forklifts and trucks. These batteries also serve as a power source for various data centres, allowing for continuous internet access. They’re used in a variety of applications, including power storage, electric grid storage, telecommunications, and industrial machinery.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Industrial batteries market was valued at USD 10.56 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach USD by 18.28 by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

This market report involves historic data along with future forecasts and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. The report has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The market definition included in the credible business report provides the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

Market Analysis and Size

Traditional batteries were primarily used in consumer electronics in the 1990s and early 2000s, but industrial batteries are now powering a variety of end-use applications such as grid storage and uninterrupted power systems. Industrial batteries are used in remote, difficult-to-reach areas where equipment/devices must be self-powered and battery recharging and replacement is difficult or impossible.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial batteries Market Share Analysis

The industrial batteries market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industrial batteries market.

Some of the major players operating in the industrial batteries market are:

Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S)

Exide Technologies, Inc. (India)

Enersys, Inc. (France)

Saft Groupe S.A. (Japan)

GS Yuasa Corp. (Japan)

Northstar Battery Company LLC (U.S)

C&D Technologies, Inc. (India)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

East Penn Manufacturing Co. (China)

(China) Toshiba International Corporation (Japan)

Global Industrial batteries Market Scope

The industrial batteries market is segmented on the basis of type and end user industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Lead Acid

Nickel Based

Lithium Based

Others

End-User Industry

Telecom and Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

Grid-level Energy Storage

Industrial Equipment

Others



The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global h market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Industrial Batteries industries to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regional Analysis:The report further examines the Industrial Batteries market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Industrial Batteries report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

