India Refrigerator Market Size In 2022 : Top Countries Data, Share, Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures, Future Development Status, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2030

The India Refrigerator market held a market value of USD 4,004.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 6,909.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 8.1% over the projected period. The number of units sold in 2020 was around 12,539.5 thousand.

The leading players in the market are:

Local players operating in the India Refrigerator market include Blue Star Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Croma, Godrej Group, Tropicool India, Voltas, Inc., Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corp., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Haier Group Corp, Panasonic Corp., and Hitachi Ltd, among others.

By Model Type,

Mini Freezers

Top Freezer

Bottom Freezer

Side by Side

French Door

Merchandizers

The top freezer segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its features such as having combined freezer and shelf size in a single unit, which avoids the need to buy a separate freezer. The French door segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.1% owing to their increasing demand for storing frozen food products. The merchandizers segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of more than 140 thousand units by 2024.

By Retail Format,

Online

o E-Commerce

o Brand Store

Offline

o Specialty Stores

o Brand Stores

The offline segment is expected to account for the largest value as well as volume share owing to high penetration of offline stores in the Indian market. Within the online segment, the brand store segment is estimated to account for a market volume of about 140 thousand units by 2024.

By Capacity,

<200 L

200-499 L

500-700 L

700 L

The 200 499 L segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in terms of revenue as well as the number of units sold. This is because of its rising usage in household uses. The 500 -700 L segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.4% owing to

By Technology,

Smart (Frost Free)

Conventional (Direct Cool)

The conventional (direct cool) segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its inexpensive nature as compared to the other segment. The segment is also estimated to witness the largest number of units sold. The smart (frost free) segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced products.

By End User,

Residential

Commercials (HoReCa)

o Restaurants & caf

o Hotels

o Hospitals & Pharmacies

Others (Education, Enterprises)

The residential segment is anticipated to hold the dominant value and volume share owing to increasing demand for refrigerators in urban households in India. Within the commercials (HoReCa) segment, the hotels segment is expected to witness a market volume size of around 274.6 thousand units by 2026.

Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

