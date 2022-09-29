India Lithium-ion Battery Component Market Size In 2022 : Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures, Top Countries Data, Key Indicators, Definition, Share, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2030

The India lithium-ion battery component market held a market value of USD 2,441.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 6,549.9 Million by the year 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global INDIA LITHIUM-ION BATTERY COMPONENT market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global INDIA LITHIUM-ION BATTERY COMPONENT market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Local players operating in the India lithium-ion battery component market include ISRO, Amara Raja Group, HBL Power Systems Limited, EON Electric Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Mercom Capital Group, LLC, Tata Chemicals, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

The lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 36% owing to its growing adoption in video cameras, laptops, mobile phones, and other such modern electronic gadgets. The lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 38.5% during the projected period owing to its high usage in solar energy installations, power tools, and electric vehicles, among others.

By Application,

Consumer Electronics OEMs

o Smartphones

o Laptops

o UPS Systems

o Smart Cameras

o Smart Watches

o Smart Glasses

o Smart Textiles

o Others

Automotive OEMs

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

o Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

o Utilities

Industrial OEMs

o Military

o Industrial Equipment

o Medical

o Marine

o Telecommunication

o Mining

o Forklifts

o Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

The automotive OEMs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 35.3% owing to the rising applications of lithium-ion batteries in battery-driven vehicles. The consumer electronic OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market and within this segment; the smartphones segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 450 million by 2024. Within the industrial OEMs segment, the marine segment is estimated to cross a market size of USD 12.5 million by 2023.

By Power Capacity,

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

The more than 60,000 mAH segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for batteries of this capacity in automotives. The 0-300 mAH segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 1200 million by 2023.

By Form/Design,

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

The pouch segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for pouch-shaped lithium-ion batteries. The prismatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

