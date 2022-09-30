India Baby Care Products Market 2022 Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2029

” The first classification India Baby Care Products Market lookup document research a number of parameters during the document which analyses the market repute in detail. It provides key measurements, reputation of the producers and is a primary supply of course for the companies and organizations. Such market insights can be finished with this complete market record which takes into account all the elements of cutting-edge and future market. In addition, international India Baby Care Products Market file predicts the dimension of the market with data on key supplier revenues, improvement of the enterprise with the aid of upstream & downstream, enterprise progress, key companies, section type, & market application.

Baby care products are easily available in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution. Baby care products are manufactured keeping in mind the sensitive skin of the babies so that their application doesn’t have any side effects on the skin. The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Dabur India Ltd., (India), Hindustan Unilever Limited (India), Pigeon India Private Limited (India) and Artsana India Private Limited (India) are the major players operating in this market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the India baby care products market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 10.95 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 39.54 billion by 2029. “Baby Cosmetic and Toiletries” dominates the product segment of the baby care products market owing to the growing awareness of child health and hygiene and the increased per capita spending on children.

India Baby Care Products Market Definition

From the name itself, it is clear that baby care products are the products that are used for the care of babies under the age of three. Baby shampoos, baby washes, baby lotions, baby oils, baby powders, and baby creams are some of the products that are the examples of baby care products.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Baby Cosmetic and Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety and Convenience, Baby Feeding Needs, Baby Clothing, Baby Shoes, Baby Toys, Others), Category (Premium, Mass), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Chemist and Pharmacy, Others) Market Players Covered The Proctor and Gamble (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Dabur India Ltd., (India), Hindustan Unilever Limited (India), Pigeon India Private Limited (India), Artsana India Private Limited (India), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) and Kimberly Clark India (US) Market Opportunities Rising birth rate in India

Increasing personal disposable income

Rising research and development opportunities

Baby Care Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing birth rate will influence the market growth

Growth in the rate of population is widening the scope of growth for the market. As of 2020, the population of India is 138 crores as per the data provided by the World Bank and this is directly influencing the market growth of the market. Also, growth and expansion of fast moving consumer goods industry is directly influencing the market growth rate.

Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply

Increased awareness about the availability or organic products via both online and offline modes of distribution is inducing increased demand and supply on global scale. Rising number of local and international players in the market owing to the rapid globalization rate is inducing a good market growth rate.

Growing number of advantages to direct the market growth

Escalating demand for fortified and functional baby food, which is a rich source of essential nutrients like calcium, zinc, iron, and vitamins A, D, E, K, C, and B is inducing the market growth rate. Also, growing instances of nutritional deficiency among children, especially in the rural parts of the country is creating a great scope of growth for the market.

Opportunities

Rising research and development operations

Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.

Rise in the technological advancements

Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with rise in the acceptance of laundry services that are accessible over the internet has ensured a bright future for the market.

