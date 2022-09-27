In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Is Booming Worldwide With Top Market Players Albany Molecular Research Inc., Certara, Charles River Laboratories

In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

Latest launched research on Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report covers an in depth study of the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2030. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT and other types of analysis on the global In-Silico Drug Discovery market. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.

The global in-silico drug discovery market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Certara

Charles River Laboratories

Chemical Computing Group ULC

GenScript

LakePharma Inc.

Sygnature Discovery

Abzena Ltd.

BioNTech SE

Creative Biostructure …

Segmental Analysis:

The report has classified the global In-Silico Drug Discovery market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the In-Silico Drug Discovery manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall In-Silico Drug Discovery industry.

Market Key Industry Segments

Based on Product

Software

Software-as-a-Service

Consultancy-as-a-Service



Based on Workflow

Discovery

Pre-Clinical Tests

Clinical Tests



Based on Technology

Artificial Intelligence



Based on Target Therapeutic Area

HIV

Infectious diseases

Metabolic disorders

Mental disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Neurological disorders

Oncological disorders

Respiratory disorders

Skin disorders

Urogenital disorders

Autoimmune disorders

Blood disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Gastrointestinal and digestive disorders, hormonal disorders, and others.



Based on End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global In-Silico Drug Discovery market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise In-Silico Drug Discovery industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.

Regions Covered in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)

What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

It helps companies make strategic decisions

