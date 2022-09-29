Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Research With Kerry Group, DSM, Diana Group, Ajinomoto Companies 2022 | Growth By Regional Outlook, Trends & Forecasts by 2028



“The market for hydrolyzed plant proteins is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Vegetable proteins are gaining ground for their high nutritional value that can be a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, the market for hydrolyzed plant proteins is fueled by the growing demand for processed protein-based foods in major economies such as China and India.

Kerry Group, DSM, Diana Group, Ajinomoto, Jones-Hamilton Co, Tate & Lyle, Givaudan, Kerry Group, Caremoli Group, Astron Chemicals, Brolite Products Co, McRitz International Corporation, Dien, Good Food, Innova Flavors, Unitechem, Michimoto Foods Products.

Segmentation:

The report provides key insights into customer needs and behaviors to enable the development of targeted marketing campaigns. Details are based on:

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein By type

Food Products and Functional Beverages

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein By applications

Dry Powder, Paste, and Liquid

North America Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market

South America

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market in Europe

