Hydrogen Market Industry Research Insights with Upcoming Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global hydrogen market was valued at USD 187,517.3 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 286,789.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach a market volume of about 99,863.7 tons in 2027.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global HYDROGEN market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global HYDROGEN market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global hydrogen market include Air Liquide International S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Aquahydrex, Atawey, Claind, Cummins, Ergousp, Fuel Cell Energy, Green Hydrogen Systems, Heliogen, Hydrogenics, HyTech Power, Inox, ITM Power, Linde plc, McPhy Energy, Messer Group GmbH, NEL Hydrogen, Plug Power, PowerTap, Showa Denko, Starfire Energy, Taiyo Nippon, Uniper, Weldstar, Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Technology,

Thermal Process

o Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

o Partial Oxidation (POX)

o Coal Gasification

o Biomass Gasification

Electrolytic Process

o SOEC

o SOFC

o PEM

The thermal process is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 85% owing to increasing adoption of this technology for hydrogen production. The electrolytic process is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to growing technological advancements. The PEM or polymer electrolyte membrane segment is expected to cross a market volume of about 2,000 tons by 2027.

By Application,

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Heat Treatment

Transportation

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

o Cell Vehicles

o Cell Ships

o Cell Battery

o Power Generation

o Others

Others

The ammonia production segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50%, as a huge amount of hydrogen generated is consumed in ammonia plants. The renewable energy segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of about 9.2% owing to high usage of hydrogen for production of renewable energy. Within the hydrogen fuel cell segment, the cell battery segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 678.4 tons by 2027.

By Delivery Mode,

Captive

Merchant

The merchant segment is estimated to account for a dominant share of the market. In this delivery mode, the hydrogen generation process is carried out at a central production facility and then is transported to a consumer using a cylinder truck, pipeline, or a bulk tank.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

