Hospital Gown Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 5,521.19 Billion During The Forecast

The global market for hospital gowns is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes the market to represent USD 5,521.19 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.76% in the period forecast mentioned above. The growing awareness among people and patients about the benefits associated with wearing hospital gowns has had a direct impact on the growth of the hospital gown market.

Major players covered in the hospital gown market report are Cardinal Health, 3M, AmeriPride Services Inc., Angelica Corporation, Standard Textile Co., Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., PETOSKEY PLASTICS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aramark, Atlas Infiniti, Bellcross Industries Private Limited, Priontex, Sara Health Care, Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co., Prime Textiles, BH Medwear, MS Surgical, ascentet, Henan Tongwei Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

A hospital gown is a type of protective equipment used to protect in medical circumstances. Hospital gowns are primarily used to protect the wearer from infectious diseases and if the wearer comes into contact with infectious liquids or items. It is also used with personal protective equipment for general protection against infectious diseases. Increasing awareness and demand for safety equipment for diseases like COVID-19 is the main driving factor for the hospital gown market. Growth in hospital disposable use Gowns as a protection control mechanism is also a driving factor of the hospital gowns market. An increase in healthcare infrastructure for patient safety is an opportunity for the hospital gown market. Advances in government policies for patient safety and hygiene are also expected to grow the market for hospital gowns. Hospital gown reuse in hospitals is a challenging factor for the gown market. However, the increase in the use of fake hospital gowns and the government policies regarding the raw material used for hospital gowns is the main restriction for the growth of the hospital gowns market during the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Hospital Gowns Market Scope and Market Size

The hospital gown market is segmented based on type, usability, and risk type. Growth between these segments will help you analyze low-growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Based on type, the hospital gown market is segmented into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns.

Based on usability, the hospital gown market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Disposable is further sub-segmented into low, average, and premium. Reusable is further sub-segmented into low, average, and premium.

Based on the type of risk, the market for hospital gowns is segmented into minimal, low, moderate, and high.

Country-level analysis of the hospital gown market

The market for hospital gowns is analyzed and market size outlook and trends are provided by country, type, ease of use and risk type, as mentioned above. Countries Covered in Hospital Gowns Market Report are USA, Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands , Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa , Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is likely to lead the market for hospital gowns. The increase in the number of healthcare workers and surgeries is expected to grow the market. The regional market has been driven by the growing awareness of the use of hospital gowns. However, the growing market with new innovations in hospital gowns is the main factor driving the growth of the regional market. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to show a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2028 owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure, personal medical protection, and hygiene.

The country section of the Hospital Gowns market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the domestic market that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the main indicators. used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to high or low competition from local and national brands are considered.

