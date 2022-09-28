Homeland Security Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Report Ocean published a research report on the Homeland Security Market . The report provides an insightful view of the sector through primary and secondary research.

Leading Competitors

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAIC

Finmeccanica spA

COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT

Blighter Surveillance Systems, Liteye Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, The Boeing Company, Siemens AG, FireEye, Inc., Parsons Corporation, Belden Incorporated, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., VDT Direct Ltd., JTB Corp., SoftLayer Technologies Inc., Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Sikorsky Aircraft, Systems Made Simple, Astrotech Corporation, EMC Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (ST Kinetics), Terma A/S, Qantas Defense Services Pty Limited, MITEQ, Inc., L-3 ForceX, Inc., CTC Aviation Group, Microsoft Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Exelis Inc., Barco Orthogon GmbH, NICE Systems, Ogden Air Logistic Complex (ALC), and Scitor Holdings, Inc.

● Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography.

BY TYPE

Border Security

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

Mass Transport Security

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security

Others (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence, C3I, and Pipeline Security)

BY END USER

Public Sector

Private Sector

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

