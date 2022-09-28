Homeland Security Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030
Report Ocean published a research report on the Homeland Security Market . The report provides an insightful view of the sector through primary and secondary research.
The Market research study covers a wide range of topics, such as market size, market growth, CAGR, opportunities, innovation, and sales trends. In addition, the study offers a thorough overview of market volume, market share, and industry trends.
The study also sheds light on some crucial topics, such as R&D, joint ventures, contracts, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and the growth of key industry players on a national and international scale.
This research offers a thorough analysis of the major driving forces, market trends, and relevant market segments and sub-segments.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Many countries enacted lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered the import and export of products.
Keyways that COVID-19 had an impact on the world economy were direct (production and demand; and financial repercussions on businesses and financial markets) and indirect (supply chain and market disruption). The research provides a detailed analysis of the current situation and the effect of COVID-19.
Regional Insights
The report covers the size and outlook of the regional Market. In addition, it has detailed information on the leading companies in the Market and regional analysis. On a regional and international level, the research also examines the development of the leading market competitors. The major market developments in the region, the basic growth trends for each market category, and the strategic planning for businesses getting ready for the global competition are all included in a study on the market.
Leading Competitors
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
IBM Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
General Dynamics Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Unisys Corporation
Harris Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
SAIC
Finmeccanica spA
COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT
Blighter Surveillance Systems, Liteye Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, The Boeing Company, Siemens AG, FireEye, Inc., Parsons Corporation, Belden Incorporated, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., VDT Direct Ltd., JTB Corp., SoftLayer Technologies Inc., Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Sikorsky Aircraft, Systems Made Simple, Astrotech Corporation, EMC Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (ST Kinetics), Terma A/S, Qantas Defense Services Pty Limited, MITEQ, Inc., L-3 ForceX, Inc., CTC Aviation Group, Microsoft Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Exelis Inc., Barco Orthogon GmbH, NICE Systems, Ogden Air Logistic Complex (ALC), and Scitor Holdings, Inc.
● Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
The market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography.
BY TYPE
Border Security
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyber Security
Mass Transport Security
CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security
Others (First Responders, Counter Terror Intelligence, C3I, and Pipeline Security)
BY END USER
Public Sector
Private Sector
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
