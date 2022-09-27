Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 34,917.26 million during the forecast period

The Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. 2028 and is projected to reach USD 34,917.26 million by 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the population worldwide and the increasing burden on the healthcare facility sector is accelerating the growth of the market for home medical equipment

Home medical equipment refers to medical devices that help provide a convenient, safe, familiar, and cost-effective environment for patients in their homes. These teams help reduce the time spent in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, reduce health care expenses, reduce recovery time and speed up patient recovery.

Key players covered in the Home Medical Equipment market report are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medical Depot, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BD, Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, OMRON Corporation, ResMed , Smiths Group plc among other national and global players. Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

This Home Medical Equipment Market report provides details on recent new developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share analysis, the impact of national market players. and localized, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market changing regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, niche and application domain, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. For more information on the market for home medical equipment,

Home Medical Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality, distribution channel, and end users. Growth between these segments will help you analyze low-growth segments within industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

On the basis of functionality, the home medical equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, patient monitoring equipment and mobility aid and patient support equipment. Therapeutic equipment is further segmented into home respiratory therapy equipment, home intravenous equipment, home dialysis equipment, and other home therapy equipment. Home respiratory therapy equipment is subdivided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. Continuous positive airway pressure equipment is subdivided into CPAP machines, CPAP masks, and related interfaces and CPAP accessories. Oxygen supply equipment is subdivided into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannulas and other home oxygen supply equipment. Home IV sets are subdivided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. Home dialysis equipment is subdivided into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product. Other home therapy equipment is subdivided into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy equipment, home orthotic devices and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, peak flow monitors, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers and coagulation monitors. Other home therapy equipment is subdivided into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy equipment, home orthopedic devices and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home nerve and muscle stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators, and home nerve and muscle stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home orthotics and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators, and home nerve and muscle stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators, and home nerve and muscle stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, home automated external defibrillators, and home nerve and muscle stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, peak flow monitors, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers and coagulation monitors. Patient support and mobility aid equipment is further segmented into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, medical furniture, and restroom safety equipment. Wheelchairs are subdivided into manual wheelchairs and power wheelchairs. Mobility scooters are subdivided into walking aids, walkers and walkers, canes and canes, and crutches. Medical furniture is further segmented into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts, and medical furniture accessories. Restroom safety equipment is further sub-segmented into bars,

On the basis of distribution channel, the home medical equipment market is segmented into pharmacies, retail medical stores, and online retailers.

On the basis of end users, the home medical equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care facilities, and others.

Country-level analysis of the global home medical equipment market

The global home medical equipment market is analyzed and information and trends on market size by country, function, distribution channel and end-users are provided, as above. Countries Covered in Home Medical Equipment Market Report are USA, Canada, and Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel,

North America dominates the home medical equipment market due to increasing cases of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes, established healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading manufacturers, and demand for technologies advanced. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness growth during the 2021-2028 forecast period due to the large population, improvement in the health sector, rising health problems, and demand for affordable systems in the region.

The country section of the Home Medical Equipment market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the country market that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, Downstream and Upstream value chain analysis are some of the main indicators used to forecast the scenario. of the market for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands

