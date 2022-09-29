Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 34,917.26 million during the forecast period Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 34,917.26 million during the forecast period

The home medical equipment market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. 2028 and is projected to reach USD 34,917.26 million by 2028. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the global population and growing burden on the healthcare facility sector is accelerating the growth of the medical equipment market at residence

Home medical equipment refers to medical devices that help provide a convenient, safe, familiar and cost-effective environment for patients in their homes. These teams help reduce time spent in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, reduce health care expenses, reduce recovery time, and speed up patient recovery.

Key players covered in the Home Medical Equipment market report are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medical Depot, Inc. , Fresenius Medical Care AG. & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BD, Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, OMRON Corporation, ResMed, Smiths Group plc among other national and global actors. Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America .

This Home Medical Equipment Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share analysis, the impact of national and localized market players, analysis of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changing market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth , niche and application area, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. For more insights on Home Medical Equipment Market,

Home Medical Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality, distribution channel, and end users. The growth between these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within industries and provide users with valuable market insights and insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major market applications.

On the basis of functionality, the home medical equipment market is segmented into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment and mobility assist and patient support equipment. Therapeutic equipment is further segmented into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment and other home therapeutic equipment. Home respiratory therapy equipment is further sub-segmented into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers and humidifiers. Continuous positive airway pressure equipment is sub-sub-segmented into CPAP machines, CPAP masks and related interfaces and CPAP accessories. Oxygen delivery equipment is sub-sub-segmented into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula and other home oxygen delivery equipment. Home IV equipment is further sub-segmented into IV pumps, IV administration and IV accessories. Home dialysis equipment is further sub-segmented into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product. Other home therapeutic equipment is further sub-segmented into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy devices, home braces and related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators and home muscle and nerve stimulators. Patient monitoring equipment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, holter monitors, peak flow monitors, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers and coagulation monitors. Mobility assist and patient support equipment is further segmented into wheelchairs, mobility scooters, medical furniture and bathroom safety equipment. Wheelchairs are further sub-segmented into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. Mobility scooters are further sub-segmented into walking assist devices, walkers and rollators, canes and walking sticks and crutches. Medical furniture is further segmented into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts and medical furniture accessories. Bathroom safety equipment is further sub-segmented into bars, grips and rails, shower chairs, elevated toilet seats and commodes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the home medical equipment market is segmented into pharmacies, retail medical stores and online retailers.

On the basis of end users, the home medical equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care facilities, and others.

Global Home Medical Equipment Market Country Analysis

Global home medical equipment market is analyzed and market size information and trends by country, function, distribution channel and end users are provided as above. Countries covered in the Home Medical Equipment market report are US, Canada & Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China and Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel,

North America dominates the home medical equipment market due to increasing instances of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes, established healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading manufacturers and the demand for advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness growth during the forecast period 2021-2028 due to large population, improving healthcare sector, increasing health problems and demand for affordable systems in the region.

The country section of the Home Medical Equipment market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis Downstream and Upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands.

