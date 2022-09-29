Home Fragrances Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029 Global Home Fragrances Market, By Product Type (Diffuser, Potpourri, Spray, Candle, Electric Air Freshener, Burner, Aroma Oil, Lamp), Form (Liquid, Dry, Solid) Fragrances (Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Others), End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Home Fragrances Market Analysis and Size

Due to the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles among consumers in various regions, the demand for home fragrances has increased significantly. These perfumed items are created by a diverse range of market players for customers who want to leave their homes with a fresh scent that lingers long after they have left.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the home fragrances market was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 10.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Home Fragrances Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Diffuser, Potpourri, Spray, Candle, Electric Air Freshener, Burner, Aroma Oil, Lamp), Form (Liquid, Dry, Solid) Fragrances (Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Others), End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (U.S.), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Firmenich International S.A. (Switzerland), MANE FILS SA (France), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), ADM (U.S.), Mane SA (France), Robertet (France), T. Hasegawa (Japan), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.). Opportunities key players are heavily investing in R&D and advertising,

celebrity endorsements

some retailers offer the option of getting customised fragrances and perfumes

Market Definition

Home fragrances are used to mask unpleasant odours and are available in sprays, electric air fresheners, and other forms. These have numerous applications in the home, car, hospital, and office. These fragrances are made up of various aromas that can lighten up the mood while providing a stressful environment. Home fragrances are made of various ingredients such as eucalyptus, jasmine, and lavender.

Drivers

growing trend of personalisation and use of aromatherapy

One of the key factors driving market growth is the growing popularity of personalised home fragrance products around the world. Furthermore, there is an increase in the use of aromatherapy, which uses essential oils and fragrance compounds to treat a variety of psychological and physical disorders such as headaches, pain, insomnia, eczema, stress-induced anxiety, depression, and digestive issues.

Product innovations and growing use of environment friendly products

Product innovations like steam tablets and smart air fresheners are boosting the market’s outlook. Aside from that, consumers are increasingly opting for vegan and cruelty-free home fragrance products as they become more aware of the environmental, ethical, and health and wellbeing risks associated with using animal-derived products. This, combined with the thriving construction sector and the rapid expansion of online distribution channels, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Opportunity

To influence consumer purchasing behaviour, key players are heavily investing in R&D and advertising. Companies are investing more in developing their digital footprint (regularly uploading videos and photos and interacting with customers online), hosting social media campaigns, and obtaining celebrity endorsements. To entice more customers, some retailers offer the option of getting customised fragrances, perfumes, and creative packaging.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers of the worldwide Home Fragrances Market ?

Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the worldwide Home Fragrances Market ?

What are going to be the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods size of the leading region in 2029?

Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the worldwide Home Fragrances Market ?

What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Home Fragrances Market ?

