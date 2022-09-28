Highway Driving Assist Market Key Vendors, Opportunities, Deep Analysis By Regional & Country Outlook

The idea of this market research report is a high-level analysis of major market segments and the recognition of opportunities in this industry. The report is valuable for both customary and emerging market players in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. When it comes to estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest market research report comes into the picture. With this market research report, the best market opportunities are brought to the light, and forward well-organized information for your business to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the highway driving assist market would exhibit a CAGR of 24.15% for the forecast period. Growing demand for improved and new features in the automobiles that provide greater safety and comfort, increased preferences towards the integration of advanced software in the passenger cars to redefine the passenger experience, growth and expansion of automotive industry especially in the developing economies and growing public expenditure for the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology are the major factors attributable to the growth of highway driving assist market. Therefore, the highway driving assist market value would rocket up to USD 16.47 billion by 2029.

Key Market Segmentation

The highway driving assist market is segmented on the basis of car type, electric vehicle type, component, autonomous level and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of car type, the highway driving assist market has been segmented into mid segment and luxury segment.

On the basis of electric vehicle type, the highway driving assist market has been segmented into BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV.

On the basis of component, the highway driving assist market has been segmented into camera, radar, ultrasonic sensor, software module and navigation.

On the basis of autonomous level, the highway driving assist market has been segmented into level 2 and level 3 and above.

Highway driving assist market has also been segmented on the basis of function into adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane centering assist and collision avoidance assist.

Key players profiled in the report includes

The major players covered in the highway driving assist market report are Aptiv, AVL, Continental, Intel, Magna, Mando, Mobileye, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electro Mechanics, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, Veoneer, Denso, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor Company, Visteon, Volvo and ZF Friedrichshafen among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

