High-Purity Boehmite Market To Cross Valuation Of USD 401 million by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the high-purity boehmite market will witness a CAGR of 15.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is likely to reach at USD 401 million by 2028.

High-purity boehmite is a component of bauxite and belongs to the aluminium oxide hydroxide mineral family. Alumino-silicate bedrocks contain high-purity boehmite, which is removed and treated to make it acceptable for a variety of commercial purposes. These high-purity boehmites, which are often found as Nano-sized particles in a dispersed phase, provide a unique blend of dispersibility, purity, and consistency. The white powdered version of high-purity boehmite is available. Because of its impurities, it can take on green, red, brown, or yellow hues.

It has been discovered that the sales volume of high purity boehmite has increased in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The increased adoption and application universe of high purity boehmite is the driving cause behind this increase in sales volume. One of the primary driving causes of growing lithium ion battery sales globally is the shift from traditional energy sources to batteries, generating significant revenue for high purity boehmite products.

The increasing popularity for high purity boehmite as the primary choice of material in a variety of applications is due to properties such as high purity levels, dispersibility, and uniformity. The increasing usage of plastics in many end-use sectors will significantly increase the demand for high purity boehmite as a plastic additive. Suppliers and distributors in the high purity boehmite value chain are looking forward to working together to streamline the downstream flow of high purity boehmite goods. The low-cost manufacturing centers and will create substantial growth opportunities for the high-purity boehmite market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of the processing technology is expected to hamper the high-purity boehmite market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and High-Purity Boehmite Market Share Analysis

The high-purity boehmite market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to high-purity boehmite market.

The major players operating in the high-purity boehmite market report are Sasol, Nabaltec AG, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd, TOR Minerals, Silkem d.o.o., Osang Group Co., Ltd, DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co., Ltd, TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co., Ltd,and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. Emery Oleochemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Jet-Hot, Inc., ICD High Performance Coatings, SPI Performance Coatings, and EverCoat Industries Sdn Bhd., among others. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This high-purity boehmite market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on high-purity boehmite market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global High-Purity Boehmite Market Scope and Market Size

The high-purity boehmite market is segmented on the basis of product type, purity, application, and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of product type, the high-purity boehmite market has been classified into water dispersible, acid dispersible, and surface modified dispersible.

Based on purity, the high-purity boehmite market has been classified into purity (99.0%-99.9%), and purity (above 99.9%).

On the basis of application, the high-purity boehmite market has been segregated into lithium-ion battery, refractory materials, electronics ceramics, flame retardants, catalysis, surface fractioning, microcrystalline ceramics, polymer additives, rheology control, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the high-purity boehmite market is segmented into includes automotive, construction, electronics, consumer goods, oil refineries, and others.High-Purity Boehmite Market Country Level Analysis

The high-purity boehmite market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, purity, application, and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the high-purity boehmite market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the high-purity boehmite market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period due to the high adoption of electric vehicles and growing need for limiting CO2 emission for environment protection. However, Europe and North America will continue to project the highest growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the high production and sale of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

