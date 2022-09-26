Herbal Tea Market Trends, Size, Application, Segmentation, Gross Revenue, Key Players Analysis and Market is Expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.50% by 2028 Global Herbal Tea Market By Type (Cinnamon, Dandelion, Chamomile, Ginger, Turmeric, Blends, Others), Function (Cognitive Health, Gut and Digestive Health, Multifunctional, Others), Packaging Type (Loose Tea, Paper Pouches, Tea Bags, Carton Packs, Can Packaging), Raw Material (Green Tea, Black Tea, Yellow Tea), Product Type (Syrups, Premixes, Powdered Ready to Drink, Liquid Ready to Drink), Application (Commercial Consumption, Individual Consumption), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Herbal Tea Market Trends, Size, Application, Segmentation, Gross Revenue, Key Players Analysis and Market is Expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.50% by 2028

Recent Development

Sariwangi, an Indonesian tea brand owned by Unilever, announced the June 2019 release of its new 3-in-1 Chamomile Herbal tea products. The new product line from the company includes two flavours of powdered milk tea: caramel and Teh Tarik.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group, a premium tea company headquartered in Gujarat, India, announced in May 2019 that it has introduced tea packaging for its Chamomile Herbal teas as part of its centennial celebrations.

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc., a major player in the Chamomile Herbal teas market, announced a joint venture in Japan with Accenture plc, a global technology leader, in November 2019.

Market Analysis and Size

Herbal tea is a refreshing drink that aids in stress reduction and is widely consumed around the world. Herbal tea has a high concentration of antioxidants and flavonoids. They may have anti-cancer and anti-aging properties, making them a healthier choice.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the herbal tea market was valued at USD 3,290.17 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5,445.22 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Cinnamon, Dandelion, Chamomile, Ginger, Turmeric, Blends, Others), Function (Cognitive Health, Gut and Digestive Health, Multifunctional, Others), Packaging Type (Loose Tea, Paper Pouches, Tea Bags, Carton Packs, Can Packaging), Raw Material (Green Tea, Black Tea, Yellow Tea), Product Type (Syrups, Premixes, Powdered Ready to Drink, Liquid Ready to Drink), Application (Commercial Consumption, Individual Consumption), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Tata Consumer Product Limited (India), Unilever (UK), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Vahdam (India), Celestial Seasonings (US), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (India), Stash Tea (US), Bigelow Tea (US), Shangri-la Tea (US), Yogi (US), Mighty Leaf Tea (Canada), Numi, Inc. P.B.C (US), ONO TEAS Pvt. Ltd, (India), Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC (Sri Lanka), Apeejay Surrendra Group (India) Opportunities Innovative packaging solution to reduce carbon foot prints

The rise in globalisation, and the growing trend of shopping on online platforms

Ready-to-drink variants in order to broaden their product portfolio and boost overall sales

Market Definition

Herbal tea is made from dried leaves, nuts, barks, seeds, grasses, fruits, flowers, and roots of various plants. Herbal teas are used for a variety of therapeutic purposes. Herbal tea is consumed for its health benefits, such as improved digestive and immune systems. Popular herbal teas include green tea, peppermint tea, chamomile tea, ginseng tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, and others.

Herbal Tea Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of healthy consumables as well as agricultural benefits associated with herbal tea

One of the most important factors driving market growth is the growing consumer preference for safe, chemical-free, and healthy consumables. Furthermore, herbal tea farming is based on ecological processes, biodiversity, and cycles that are tailored to local conditions, which keeps the soil rich and fertile and promotes plant biodiversity. This, along with rising initiatives by governing bodies in a variety of countries to encourage the adoption of sustainable agricultural practises through various incentives and subsidies, is contributing to market growth.

Growing demand for herbal tea ingredients in personal care industry as well as expansion of retail market.

An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity of herbal tea as a natural ingredient in personal care products is expected to drive growth in the global herbal tea market. Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are also expected to drive herbal tea market growth.

Opportunity

To reduce their carbon footprint, several manufacturers are developing tea bags with compostable and biodegradable outer packaging. In order to broaden their product portfolio and increase overall sales, they are also introducing ready-to-drink variants. They are also investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, which are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The herbal tea market is segmented on the basis of type, function, packaging type, raw material, product type, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Cinnamon

Dandelion

Chamomile

Ginger

Turmeric

Blends

Others

Function

Cognitive Health

Gut and Digestive Health

Multifunctional

Others

Packaging type

Loose Tea

Paper Pouches

Tea Bags

Carton Packs

Can Packaging

Raw material

Green Tea

Black Tea

Yellow Tea

Product type

Syrups

Premixes

Powdered Ready to Drink

Liquid Ready to Drink

Distribution channel

Store based

Non store based

Application

Commercial Consumption

Individual Consumption

Key Questions Answered in Global Herbal Tea Market Report:- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Herbal Tea Market in 2029? What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Herbal Tea Market? What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Market? Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Herbal Tea Market Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Herbal Tea Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share What are the Global Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Which sales strategies are useful for increasing the sale worldwide?

What are the challenges, risks, and threats faced by businesses?

What is the pricing structure across several regions?

Who are the major key players in the global Herbal Tea Market?

How much is the size of the global market Herbal Tea Market?

What are the internal and external drivers and restraining factors of the global market Herbal Tea Market?

