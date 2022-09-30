Herbal Supplements Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029

” The reliable Herbal Supplements Market file presents the market attainable for every geographical vicinity primarily based on the boom rate, macroeconomic parameters, patron shopping for patterns, and market demand and grant scenarios. The commercial enterprise document focuses on the pinnacle gamers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. This market survey file supplies an enormous lookup on the contemporary prerequisites of the industry, achievable of the market in the current and the future possibilities from a number of factors of views. The numerical and statistical records has been denoted in the graphical structure for a clear grasp of records and figures in the prevalent Herbal Supplements Market report.

Market Analysis and Size

High medical costs, sedentary lifestyles, constrained government budgets, and rising prices for medical and diet products have prompted consumers to seek out more cost-effective alternatives, such as herbal supplements. Herbal remedies have been shown to be the safest options for long-term relief from physical and mental disorders.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the herbal supplements market which was growing at a value of 42.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Moringa, Echinacea, Flaxseeds, Turmeric, Ginger, Ginseng), Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder & Granules, Soft Gels, Others), Consumer (Pregnant Women, Adult, Paediatric, Geriatric), Source (Leaves, Fruits & Vegetable, Barks, Roots, Others), Function (Medicinal, Aroma, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Greenyard (Belgium), Himalaya Food International Ltd. (India), J.R. Simplot Company (US), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (UK), General Mills, Inc. (US), Mondelēz International, Inc. (US), THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (US), Royal Ingredients Group (Netherlands), Pioneer Industries Limited (India), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Meelunie B.V. (Netherlands), Permolex Ltd (Canada), Amilina AB (Lithuania), Z&F Sungold Corporation (China), Tereos SCA (France), Ardent Mills LLC (U.S.), Bryan W. Nash & Sons Limited (U.K.) Opportunities Positive impact of vital herbal supplements is inundating the cosmetics and personal care industry

Many people look for food products that are good for their eyes and digestive systems

Market players work with end users to ensure a consistent supply of critical herbal supplements

Market Definition

Herbal dietary supplements, also known as plants or botanicals, are a type of therapeutic dietary supplement. These plant-based dietary supplements are primarily used to improve health. Herbal supplements contain active ingredients derived from herbs. These dietary supplements, which have medicinal properties, are commercially available in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, or liquids. Because of their medicinal properties, they are primarily used to treat a variety of illnesses.

Herbal Supplements Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers awareness about the benefits of health and wellness products

Increased health and wellness spending and rising disposable income levels are expected to drive demand for herbal supplements globally, particularly in emerging economies. Consumers are increasingly choosing health and wellness products over luxury items. Herbal supplements help to maintain cholesterol levels, regulate the digestive system, and reduce stress. As a result, increased awareness of the health benefits provided by these products is expected to drive market growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on key market trends about consumer needs and demands

Food and beverage manufacturers are focusing on key market trends about consumer needs, to develop innovative products and increase sales across their entire product line. As a result, several companies have launched innovative herbal supplements products that provide consumers with healthy options in recent years. Thus, the growing preference for plant-based foods and the increasing use of herbal supplements in a variety of products are expected to drive the herbal supplements market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and others and the growing global elderly population have increased demand for dietary supplements to assist people in managing their health risks.

Opportunity

Market participants can expect lucrative opportunities as consumers seek organic products for their plates and their overall well-being, and the positive impact of vital herbal supplements is inundating the cosmetics and personal care industry. This has prompted market participants to experiment with formulations and create skincare and hair care products. In recent years, vital herbal supplements have seen widespread use in the formulation of cosmetic products that improve hair and skin quality. Given the rapid replacement of ingredients in the highly competitive cosmetic industry, market players can work with end users to ensure a consistent supply of critical herbal supplements.

