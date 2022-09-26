Hemp Seed Market Is Estimated To Experience a Notable Rise of USD USD 9.94 billion by 2029, Industry Trends, Size, Application, Revenue and Opportunity Analysis Global Hemp Seed Market By Product Type (Medicinal, Auto Flowering, Feminized, Regular, Others), Form (Whole Hemp Seed, Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Protein), Packaging (Pouches, Jars, Tins, Others), Application (Food, Tea and Hemp Juice, Hemp Sacks, Hemp Fibre, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Recent Development

GenCanna and Atalo Holdings formed a strategic partnership in May 2019 to build a vertically integrated hemp processing and distribution facility in Kentucky.

In May 2019, GenCanna and Thar PArocess announced a collaboration to bring the new CO2 hemp extraction technology to market.

Hemp Inc. formed a joint venture with Hemp Healthcare in January 2019 to sell high-end CBD and hemp-based products, expanding the company’s presence in Arizona.

Market Analysis and Size

Hemp seed is regarded as the most nutritious seed in the world due to their numerous beneficial properties, as well as its use as an analgesic in pharmaceuticals. The global hemp seed market is expected to expand as a result of increased demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds due to their flexibility and as a core product for overall health improvement.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hemp seed market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Medicinal, Auto Flowering, Feminized, Regular, Others), Form (Whole Hemp Seed, Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Protein), Packaging (Pouches, Jars, Tins, Others), Application (Food, Tea and Hemp Juice, Hemp Sacks, Hemp Fibre, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Nhempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax Group B.V., (Netherlands), Konoplex (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany) Opportunities Innovative packaging solution to reduce carbon foot prints

The rise in globalisation, and the growing trend of shopping on online platforms

Ready-to-drink variants in order to broaden their product portfolio and boost overall sales

Market Definition

Hemp seeds refer to small, brown seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. They contain less than 1% of psychoactive drugs, whereas marijuana contains more than 20%. Hemp seeds are an excellent source of easily digestible proteins, fibres, amino acids, antioxidants, essential fats, iron, and vitamins.

Hemp Seed Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of healthy consumables as well as agricultural benefits associated with hemp seed

The growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products, particularly among millennials and the urbanised population, is driving up consumption of hemp-based cereals, bars, smoothies, yoghurt, and so on. Furthermore, the prevalent vegan trend has resulted in a gradual shift away from meat and dairy products and toward hemp-based food items in order to maintain protein consumption levels.

Growing demand for hemp based supplements and personal care products

Hemp is a versatile plant whose seeds are used to make nutritious food. It is related to Cannabis and is a member of the same family. As they contain both GLA (gamma-linoleic acid) and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), they outperform chia and flax seeds. It also has a healthy fatty acid ratio, 10 essential amino acids, and is high in dietary fibres. The main vitamins found in hemp seeds are phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulphur, calcium, iron, and zinc. Furthermore, hemp is considered allergy-free when compared to other plant protein sources.

Opportunity

Hemp seed are used to make hemp biodiesel, which is suitable for use in any diesel-powered vehicle. Additionally, hemp can be used to produce ethanol, which is currently produced from food crops such as wheat and corn. This would result in increased food production efficiency. Another product that allows for the growth of industrial hemp is bioplastic. Hemp bioplastics are made from hemp seeds and CBD oil by-products. The growing consumer demand for sustainable goods, combined with corporate and government initiatives and support, is expected to fuel the growth of hemp-based biofuel and bioplastics.

The hemp seed market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, packaging, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Medicinal

Auto Flowering

Feminized

Regular

Others

Form

Whole Hemp Seed

Shelled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Seed Protein

Packaging type

Pouches

Jars

Tins

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Online

Modern trade format

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Retails

Others

Application

Food

Tea and Hemp Juice

Hemp Sacks

Hemp Fibre

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market growth rate of Hemp Seed Market t?

What are the key factors driving the Global Hemp Seed Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hemp Seed Market ?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hemp Seed Market ?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Hemp Seed Market ?

What are the Instant Adhesive market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Hemp Seed Market industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Hemp Seed Market ?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

There Are 10 Chapters To Deeply Display The Hemp Seed Market.

Chapter 1, is definition and segment of;

Chapter 2, is executive summary of Hemp Seed Market ;

Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain.

Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Players;

Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;

Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;

Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions);

Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Market;

Chapter 9, to forecast Synthetic Fibers market in the next years;

Chapter 10, to show investment of Market;

