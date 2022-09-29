Hemp Oil Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2021 – 2028 Global Hemp Oil By Product Type (CBD Oil, Hemp Essential Oil and Hemp Seed Oil), Application (Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Market Analysis and Insights of Hemp Oil Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global hemp oil market will project a CAGR of 35.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing personal disposable income, rising awareness about the medical benefits of hemp oil and rise in the demand and application of hemp oil for a wide range of applications such as personal care products, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, food and beverages, industrial uses and others are the major factors attributable to the growth of hemp oil market.

Also known as hemp seed oil, hemp oil is extracted from hemp seeds. Hemp oil is dark to clear light green in colour with a nutty flavour. Hemp oil is widely gaining popularity owing to its healing properties. Hemp oil is rich in required omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids antioxidants and nutraceuticals. Hemp oil is also high in phytocannabinoids such as cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV). Another major application of hemp oil is that it is used for massage applications as well. A specialized extraction process is used to extract hemp oil from hemp seeds or cannabis plant. Moreover, pure hemp oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Growing popularity of hemp oil has led to rising product innovations such as CBD hemp oil products, capsules, drops, and even chewing gum.

Rising personal disposable income and popularity of hemp oil especially in the developing regions are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Growing use of hemp oil in skin care products and increasing awareness about the medical benefits of hemp oil such as relieving chronic pain, nerve pain, anxiety and sleep disorders are other important factors acting as hemp oil market growth determinant. Increasing adoption of hemp oil in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the hemp oil market. Increased penetration of hemp oil on e- commerce platform, growth and expansion of e-commerce industry especially in the developing economies and westernization will further induce growth in the hemp oil market value. Changing lifestyle and usage of hemp oil in the production of fuel, paints and other uses will also induce growth in the market value.

However, large scale availability of substitutes in the market will pose a major challenge to the growth of hemp oil market. High investment associated with the research and development proficiencies will further derail the hemp oil market growth rate. Strict regulations and regulations and restriction in the use of CBD in few countries will also dampen the market growth rate.

Global Hemp Oil Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Hemp Oil Market Segmentation

1 Hemp Oil Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Hemp Oil Market, By Type

8 Global Hemp Oil Market, by disease type

9 Global , By Deployment

10 Global Hemp Oil Market, By End User

11 Global Hemp Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Hemp Oil Market, By Geography

13 Global Hemp Oil Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

“