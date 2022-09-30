Heating Pad Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2029

” A high-ranking Heating Pad Market record endows with an exhaustive survey of key gamers in the market which is primarily based on a vary of targets of an company such as profiling, the product outline, the volume of production, required uncooked material, and the monetary fitness of the organization. It research market via product type, purposes and boom factors. This market survey document places mild on the complete market traits and analyses the impact of buyers, consumers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers in the market. The main part Heating Pad Market commercial enterprise record offers the market insights which assist to have a extra particular appreciation of the market landscape, problems that can also impose on the enterprise in the future, and how to function precise manufacturers in the fine way.

Market Analysis and Size

Heat treatment has been traditionally used to heal pain and long-lasting aches. The use of heating pads improves the oxygen flow and nutrients to the muscle, thereby helping muscle recovery. A heating pad is used to provide secondary heat to parts of the body (necks, backs, and others) to relieve pain. Smearing heat can reduce pain, relax the strained muscles, and correct muscle contractions. The use of heating pads stimulates the sensual receptors and releases the physiques, thus helping to decline the difficulty and reinstating elasticity. Multiple types of chemical and electric heating pads, including microwavable, are available in the market with moist and dry heat choices.

The rising application of heating pads for reducing stiffness and restoring flexibility and the prevalence of diseases such as arthritis and numerous neurological disorders are some of the drivers expected to boost heating pad demand in the market. With the increasing consumption of heating pads globally, major companies are expanding their production capacities in different countries to strengthen their presence for these products in the market.

The major restraint which may impact the market is the side effects of the heating pad during pregnancy and other related health issues. Also, the availability of counterfeit products can be a restraining factor for the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the heating pad market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,975,866.42 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Thousand, Pricing in USD, Volume in Units Segments Covered By Product (Microwavable Heating Pad, Water Heating Pad, Electric Heating Pad, Chemical Heating Pad, Infrared Heating Pad, and Others), Application (Home, Medical, Commercial, and Others), Selling Channel (Direct and Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Market Players Covered Walgreen Co. (A Subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance), Conair LLC, Etsy, Inc., Sinocare, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Tynorindia, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd, Dongguan Yongqi Electric Heat Products Co. Ltd., Thermalon, Beurer, Pure Enrichment (A Subsidiary of Bear Down Brands, LLC. Company), BodyMed, Carex Health Brands (A Subsidiary of Compass Health Brands), CHATTANOOGA MEDICAL SUPPLY, Inc., Nature Creation, Sunny-Bay, Sunrise Products, Odessey Products, THE HEAT COMPANY, among others

Market Definition

Regulatory Framework

IEC 80601-2-35:2009(en)- The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is a worldwide organization for standardization comprising all national electrotechnical committees (IEC National Committees)

Medical electrical equipment – Part 2-35: Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of heating devices using blankets, pads, or mattresses intended for heating in medical use

The minimum safety requirements specified in this standard are considered to provide a practical degree of safety in the operation of heating devices using blankets, pads, or mattresses intended for heating in medical use.

This standard amends and supplements IEC 60601-1 (third edition, 2005) Medical electrical equipment — Part 1: General requirements for basic safety and essential performance, referred to as the general standard. The text of this particular standard relating to forced air warmers is based on ASTM F2196-02, the Standard specification for circulating liquid and forced-air patient temperature management devices.

The Market Dynamics of the Global Heating Pad Market Include:

Drivers/Opportunities in the Global Heating Pad Market

Rising application of heating pad for reducing stiffness and restoring flexibility

Thermotherapy has been gaining much popularity nowadays owing to its numerous benefit to the human body. The application of heat through a heating pad increases blood flow within the vessels. This helps relax tight muscles, restore bodily movement, and reduce pain. Heat also eases stiffness after the inflammation has resolved.

Prevalence of diseases such as arthritis and numerous extensive neurological disorders

Using a heating pad for heat therapy and treatment may help in healing from various chronic conditions like fibromyalgia, arthritis, lower back pain, and various other neurological disorders. Applying a heated compress is one of the oldest, cheapest, and safest forms of heat therapy in curing such disorders. This heat treatment can loosen stiff joints and relieve achy muscles, easing up bodily movement.

Increasing incidence of sports injuries

Treating sports injuries with the use of a heating pad has been the old way of giving first aid to athletes or sportspeople as providing heat with the help of a heating pad dilates the nerves in the body area instantly and promotes a good supply of blood, easing up the pain and provide instant relief. Moreover, heat application over a larger time has been very effective in dealing with old sports injuries as well. In addition, applying a heating pad is easy and can be used on the spot where an injury has taken place.

High prevalence of chronic pain due to sedentary lifestyle and obesity

Various clinical studies and research have reported the effective use of heat therapy to reduce pain, anxiety, nausea, and heart rate in patients suffering from numerous chronic health conditions. Some examples include pain from gallstones (Kober et al 2003a), abdominal pain from renal colic (Kober et al 2003b), pelvic pain from cystitis, urolithiasis, appendicitis, colitis, and rectal trauma among others (Bertalanffy et al 2006).

Restraints/Challenges faced by the Global Heating Pad Market

Availability of counterfeit products

The growth of the global heating pad market has been facing problems due to the availability of counterfeit products in the market, such as hot water bottles or pain killers. Generally, these counterfeit products offer the same advantages that a genuine and branded heating pad offers but lack the required standards and quality that a heating pad should offer. Hence, these products are available at a lower price than the original ones. However, owing to their cheap price, the majority of the consumer prefer buying these counterfeit products.

Side-effects of the heating pad during pregnancy and other related health issues

Using a heating pad for pregnant women and consumers with ailments such as diabetes can cause serious ill effects on one’s body. During pregnancy, women have to go through pain and cramps and start using heating pads regularly to reduce the pain. However, using the heating pad regularly directly affects their child in the development process, which increases the risk of miscarriage in women.

COVID-19 had a Minimal Impact on Global Heating Pad Market

COVID-19 impacted various manufacturing and service-providing industries in the year 2020-2021 as it led to the closure of workplaces, disruption of supply chains, and restrictions on transportation. Though, the imbalance between demand and supply and its impact on pricing is considered short-term and is expected to recover as this pandemic comes to an end. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the globe, the demand for heating pads has increased tremendously. Also, the infected people had severe body pain and muscle pain which helped the heating pad market grow during the pandemic. In addition, heating pad companies introduced new and advanced heating pad products. Thus, even though the other industries suffered a lot during the COVID-19 outbreak, the heating pad industry grew significantly.

Recent Development

In September 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Shields Health Solutions announced that WBA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. This development is expected to help the company grow

