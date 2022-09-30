Heat Shield Market to Reach USD 6.50 billion by 2029| CAGR 5.65%

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Market Definition

A heat shield is a specially designed sheet that is used to protect various automotive components from the excessive heat generated by the engine and exhaust systems. It is essential in increasing an engine’s power output by controlling the under-bonnet temperature and maintaining optimal thermal comfort inside the vehicle.

Global Heat Shield Market was valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.50 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “automotive” segment accounts for the largest growing end use segment in the heat shield market owing to its increased utilization of heat shield across automotive sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Get a Sample PDF copy of this Heat Shield Market Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-heat-shield-market

Market Analysis and Size

These shields have gained popularity in recent years due to their low cost, ease of installation, and manufacturers’ introduction of customizable and tailor-made variants. The improvement in the safety and performance of automotive components has become critical for heat shield manufacturers. The manufacturers are increasing their research and development efforts to develop lightweight fiber materials that offer heat and flame resistance. Consequently, owing to these determinants the market will gain lucrative growth.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Shield Market Share Analysis

The heat shield market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to heat shield market.

Some of the major players operating in the heat shield market are

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Dana Limited (U.S.)

Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation (U.S.)

Autoneum (Switzerland)

Lydall Inc. (U.S.)

Heat Shield Products (U.S.)

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany)

UGN Inc. (U.S.)

Zircotec (U.K)

.ThermoTec (U.S.)

Elringklinger AG (Germany)

Happich Gmbh (Germany)

Carcoustics (Leverkusen)

Datsons Engineering Works Private Limited (India)

J&S GmbH Automotive Technology (Germany)

NICHIAS Corporation (Japan)

Dummins Inc (U.S.)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan)

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

Read Complete Analysis of this Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-heat-shield-market

COVID-19 Impact on Heat Shield Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the heat shield market. The imposition of lockdowns and curfews resulted in the temporary closure of all industries and their activities until the lifting of the lockdowns was announced by government bodies. This lockdown had a high level impact on all sectors, most businesses suffered debts and losses; however, a few businesses made huge profits in these pandemic situations. The pandemic situation has had a significant impact on customers’ financial incomes, as companies face financial wrath, employee layoffs, pay cuts, and other issues in the global connected car market. The automotive industry takes a significant hit in the first quarter of 2020, as all manufacturing facilities, showrooms, and other corporate offices, storage points, and logistics and supply chain are closed.

On the brighter side, the manufacturing sites have obtained permission to restart production despite having a limited operating staff. Sighting products are not in high demand; manufacturers are devoting more time to research and development that can be incorporated into new products. Furthermore, manufacturers are not taking the risk of manufacturing over demand and are wary of future market scenarios because the situation in many parts of the world is uncertain and vulnerable.

Recent Development

In February 2021, Vertical Aerospace and Solvay are working together to create the composite frame for the VA-1X passenger air taxi programme. This piloted electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) flagship aircraft will be capable of transporting four people and one pilot over a distance of 100 miles (160 kilometres) at cruise speeds of 150 mph/240 kmph. Solvay will give access to its wide composite and adhesive approved product line, as well as specialist technical and application support, at both Solvay’s European Application Centers and Vertical Aerospace’s location in Bristol, UK, as part of the agreement struck by both businesses. Together, the firms want to complete the development of the first flying prototype, which will be tested in September 2021.Global Heat Shield Market Scope

The heat shield market is segmented on the basis of material type, product and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Material Type

Metallic Heat Shield

Non-Metallic Heat Shield

Product

Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation

Turbo heat shield

Spark Plug Boot Heat Shield

Thermal and Heat Shield Sleeving

Fire Arm Heat Shield

Others

End-Use Industry

Automotive

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy trucks

Buses and coaches

Aircraft

Piston engine aircraft

Turbine engine aircrafts

Defense (Firearm)Heat Shield Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The heat shield market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, product and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the heat shield market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rising demand for heat shields in India and China as a result of increased car production in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan within the region. The major players are heavily investing in this region, as well as conducting new product development activities to provide better heat shielding solutions.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rising car production in countries such as the United States (U.S.), Canada, and others, there is an increase in transportation infrastructure projects requiring advanced technology within the region. Leading companies are heavily investing in research and development activities and new product launches to provide better heat shielding solutions to their customers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Inquiry before purchase of this report:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-heat-shield-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com