Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is Likely To Unfold Lucrative Business Opportunities During The Forecast Period 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare business intelligence market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. “On-premise Model” accounts for the largest deployment segment in the healthcare business intelligence market owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based models coupled with the high dependency of healthcare on digital technology to operate functions of a complex healthcare system.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the healthcare business intelligence market report are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., QlikTech International AB, Information Builders, Sisense Inc., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Board International, Perficient, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Infor., Domo, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The research answers the following key questions:

What is the market potential for Healthcare Business Intelligence

Which product group will be the most profitable?

In the coming years, which regional market will emerge as a leader?

Which application category is expected to expand the most?

What chances for development do you see in the Healthcare Business Intelligence business in the next years?

What are the most important potential obstacles that the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market could face?

Who are the top manufacturers of Healthcare Business Intelligence

What are the primary market trends that are favourably affecting growth?

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into platforms, software, and services.

On the basis of function, the the healthcare business intelligence market is bifurcated into query and reporting, OLAP and visualization, and performance management.

Based on application, the healthcare business intelligence market is fragmented into financial analysis, operational analysis, and clinical analysis. Financial analysis is further sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management, payment integrity and fraud, waste, & abuse, risk adjustment and risk assessment. Operational analysis is further sub-segmented into supply chain analysis, workforce analysis, and strategic analysis. Clinical analysis is further sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/effectiveness, and precision health.

On the basis of deployment, the healthcare business intelligence market is divided into on-premise model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model.

Based on the end user, the healthcare business intelligence market is segregated into payers, providers, health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), managed care organizations (MCOs), and third-party administrators (TPAs). Payers are further sub-categorized into private insurance companies, government agencies, employers and private exchanges. Providers are further sub-categorized into hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS, post-acute care organizations, and ambulatory care settings.

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

